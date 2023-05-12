Karnataka Elections 2023 results: Counting of votes will begin at 8 am on May 13 at 36 centres across the state. The election results will be available real-time on CNBCTV18.com and its Twitter handle.

The results of Karnataka Assembly election 2023 will be declared on Saturday, May 13. The polling for all 224 Assembly seats in Karnataka was held on May 10 and the southern state reported its highest-ever voter turnout of 73.19 percent.

Among the 224 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka, 36 seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs), and 15 seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs).