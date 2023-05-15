Karnataka Chief Minister Live updates | Siddaramaiah reaches Delhi

Karnataka election results LIVE | Outgoing CM Bommai meets RSS leaders
After BJP's defeat in the Assembly polls, outgoing Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday met Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders and held discussions regarding the poll outcome and organising the party for the future.
"We have discussed the overall poll results. We have also discussed how to organise the party in the days to come with the guidance (of RSS). Our state President (Nalin Kumar Kateel) and leadership will also hold discussions, and after that we will discuss on how to organise the party in the days to come," Bommai told reporters as he emerged from the RSS office .
Karnataka next CM LIVE | DK Shivakumar says he didn't lose heart in 2019
"I'm a single man, I believe in one thing that a single man with courage becomes a majority...When all our MLAs left the party (2019 JD(S)-Cong coalition govt), I didn't lose my heart,"says Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar before he heads to Delhi for Karnataka CM talks.
Karnataka next CM LIVE | DId my job, says Congress leader DK Shivakumar
It's my birthday today, I'll meet my family. Afterwards,I'll leave for Delhi.Under my leadership,we've 135 MLAs, all in one voice said-matter (to appoint CM) is to be left to the party high command. My aim was to deliver Karnataka &I did it: Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar
Karnataka next CM LIVE | Congress leader Siddaramaiah reaches Delhi
Karnataka next CM LIVE | DK Shivakumar to leave for Delhi
Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar was seen at his Bengaluru residence where his supporters had gathered. He is likely to leave for Delhi today
Karnataka next CM LIVE | What Tejashwi Yadav said on Congress's win
"It (Karnataka election result) is a message that if we all fight unitedly, we can win, that's what CM Nitish Kumar, Lalu ji & we're all working towards, we trying to unite everyone & fight. None of us has any intention of becoming PM or CM...," Tejashwi Yadav, Bihar Dy CM, told ANI.
Karnataka Election Results LIVE: Left the decision on CM to Congress high command, says DK Shivakumar
Karnataka chief ministerial aspirant DK Shivakumar has told News18 that he has left the decision to the Congress high command, and has not discussed any “formula".
Karnataka news | Kharge summoned in Rs 100 crore defamation case
A Sangrur court in Punjab summoned Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in a Rs 100 crore defamation case filed by Hitesh Bhardwaj, the founder of Hindu Suraksha Parishad, against Kharge for allegedly making defamatory remarks against Bajrang Dal during the recently concluded Karnataka elections.
Karnataka govt formation LIVE | Congress leader Siddaramaiah leaves for Delhi
Siddaramaiah has left for Delhi from Bengaluru's HAL airport. He is one of the contenders for the CM Post in Karnataka.
Karnataka CM news LIVE | Religious head demands Muslim Deputy CM, BJP shares video
The BJP hit out at the Congress after Waqf board chief Shafi Sadi reportedly demanded a Muslim Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka. BJP's Amit Malviya tweeted a video with Sadi's statement and said: "Secularism of the Congress kinds comes with a price. Looks like the Congress has gone overboard with its commitments, thinking they will never win, but unfortunately for them, their plans have gone awry." Watch the video here
Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar meets party general secretary Sushil Kumar Shinde and other leaders.
Karnataka CM news LIVE | 'Decision on next CM sent to Delhi'
Congress leader BK Hariprasad was quoted by News 18 as saying that the secret ballot was conducted and a single-line resolution was passed. "They (Observers) also spoke to each MLA and took their opinion both verbally & in writing. The decision has been sent to Delhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge will take a decision after talking to Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi."
Karnataka govt formation LIVE | Sloganeering outside Siddaramaiah's house as party workers gather in support
Sloganeering and drama ensued outside Siddaramaiah's residence as party workers gathered in support. Siddaramaiah is a key CM contender in Karnataka.
Karnataka next CM LIVE | Shivakumar on 'best birthday gift possible'
DK Shivakumar said the thumping victory of the party in the May 10 Assembly elections is the best birthday gift possible given to him by the people. "My life is dedicated to serving the people of Karnataka", said Shivakumar, an eight-time MLA who celebrated his 62nd birthday on Monday. "On the eve of my birthday, the people of Karnataka gave me the best birthday gift possible. Thanks to my Congress family for their warm greetings," he said. Shivakumar is engaged in an intense competition with senior party leader Siddaramaiah. (PTI inputs)
Karnataka next CM LIVE | Not got a call to go to Delhi, says Shivakumar
DK Shivakumar, a strong contender for the Chief Minister's post, said he has not received any call from the party's central leadership to discuss the issue, according to a PTI report. When asked whether he will be appointed the Chief Minister, he said: "I don't know. I have done whatever job was given to me. We have sent a one-line resolution to Delhi." He also said the government will be formed at an auspicious time.