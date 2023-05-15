Karnataka CM news LIVE | 'Decision on next CM sent to Delhi'
Congress leader BK Hariprasad was quoted by News 18 as saying that the secret ballot was conducted and a single-line resolution was passed. "They (Observers) also spoke to each MLA and took their opinion both verbally & in writing. The decision has been sent to Delhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge will take a decision after talking to Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi."
Karnataka govt formation LIVE | Sloganeering outside Siddaramaiah's house as party workers gather in support
Sloganeering and drama ensued outside Siddaramaiah's residence as party workers gathered in support. Siddaramaiah is a key CM contender in Karnataka.
Karnataka next CM LIVE | Shivakumar on 'best birthday gift possible'
DK Shivakumar said the thumping victory of the party in the May 10 Assembly elections is the best birthday gift possible given to him by the people. "My life is dedicated to serving the people of Karnataka", said Shivakumar, an eight-time MLA who celebrated his 62nd birthday on Monday. "On the eve of my birthday, the people of Karnataka gave me the best birthday gift possible. Thanks to my Congress family for their warm greetings," he said. Shivakumar is engaged in an intense competition with senior party leader Siddaramaiah. (PTI inputs)
Karnataka next CM LIVE | Not got a call to go to Delhi, says Shivakumar
DK Shivakumar, a strong contender for the Chief Minister's post, said he has not received any call from the party's central leadership to discuss the issue, according to a PTI report. When asked whether he will be appointed the Chief Minister, he said: "I don't know. I have done whatever job was given to me. We have sent a one-line resolution to Delhi." He also said the government will be formed at an auspicious time.
Karnataka CM news LIVE: Siddaramaiah to come to New Delhi today
Congress leader Siddaramaiah to today come to New Delhi amid discussions in the party to decide the next Karnataka CM.
Karnataka CM News Live | Opinion of the MLAs being taken
The process of taking the opinion of the MLAs will be completed tonight itself, Congress leader KC Venugopal was quoted by News 18 as saying.
Karnataka next CM LIVE | Congress observers in Karnataka to leave for Delhi
Congress observers in Karnataka will now leave for Delhi to submit their report to party chief Mallikarjun Kharge.
Karnataka next CM LIVE | DK Shivakumar says no decision yet on visiting Delhi
"Still haven't decided whether to go or not," said KPCC chief DK Shivakumar when asked about his visit to Delhi today. Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah were about to go to Delhi as a decision is awaited on the next Karnataka CM and the Congress chief Kharge is to make a decision on the same.
Today is DK Shivakumar's birthday
Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar is celebrating his birthday on Monday, May 15. He met his supporters who gathered at his residence to wish him on his birthday today. Shivakumar is CM contender from the Congress, the party that won the Karnataka election 2023.
Who is the present CM of Karnataka?
Basavraj Bommai is the incumbent Chief Minister of Karnataka. He is a BJP leader who contest the 2023 elections from his stronghold Shiggaon. He won with margin of ove 35,000 votes, defeating Congress candidate Pathan Yasirahmedkhan.
Karnataka CM News Live | The ball is in Kharge's court to choose a CM
The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) passed a unanimous resolution on Sunday, authorising Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to pick its leader, who will be the next chief minister of Karnataka. The legislature party passed another resolution, moved by Shivakumar, promising to implement the five promises made to the people of Karnataka. The CLP meeting was attended by AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal and three central observers.
Karnataka election results 2023 | Congress wins with 135 of 224 seats
The Congress won the Karnataka election 2023, securing 135 of the total 224 seats in Karnataka. The Congress had 42.9 percent voteshare, the BJP had 36 percent, while the JDS has 13.3 percent vote share in this year's election. After the results were declared on Saturday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge deputed former Maharashtra chief minister Sushil Kumar Shinde, AICC general secretary Jitendra Singh and former AICC general secretary Deepak Babaria as observers for the election of the CLP leader in Karnataka.