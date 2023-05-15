Karnataka | DK Shivakumar does not want to give up chief ministerial claim just yet, says expert

After securing a resounding victory in Karnataka assembly elections, the Congress party now finds itself grappling with a significant dilemma - the selection of the next chief minister for the state.

Among the prominent contenders for the coveted role of Karnataka's chief minister (CM) are DK Shivakumar, the state party president, and Siddaramaiah, who previously held the CM position from 2013 to 2018.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, senior journalist Vijay Grover said DK Shivakumar is determined to hold on to his claim for the chief ministerial post despite knowing the ground realities in Karnataka.

"DK Shivakumar does not want to give up the chief ministerial post so easily despite knowing the fact that if he takes charge as the chief minister there could be trouble at his doors very soon as he has IT, ED, CBI enquiries on against him in some cases. So DK Shivakumar very well knows the ground realities but maybe for the sake of the supporters and the kind of contribution that he has made in the campaign, even if it is for a very short while, he does want to become the chief minister because that has been his ambition," Grover said.

Drawing lessons from previous instances, the Congress party is keen to avoid any internal conflicts and discord that might arise during the selection process. By referring to the situation in Goa, where the party experienced internal rifts, Congress aims to ensure a united front in Karnataka and prevent any potential damage to its image and credibility, Grover added.

CNBC-TV18 has learnt that the newly elected 135 Congress MLAs have entrusted the responsibility of selecting the next chief minister to party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

According to information from sources, the new Congress government in Karnataka is expected to take the oath of office on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

Addressing the prevalent issue of corruption, senior journalist BS Arun highlighted the Congress party's intent to distance itself from any allegations of malpractice. Arun, in an interview with CNBC-TV18, pointed out that the Congress party would like to learn from the BJP's lackluster actions in curbing bribery cases in Karnataka and avoid any corruption charges.