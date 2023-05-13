Karnataka Elections Results 2023:

The Congress won the Karnataka election 2023 by crossing the half-way mark of 113 assembly seats, as per News 18 data. As per the the Election Commission (EC) trends around 3 pm, the Congress bagged around 43 percent of vote share, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had around 35 percent of vote share. The JD(S), meanwhile, had 13 percent vote share in this years election.

"We have won, and now we have to work. I don't want to criticize anybody," said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge after his party's win in the Karnataka polls.

The ruling BJP, which had put all its might into these polls, won over 55 seats in Karnataka, according to News 18 report. Karnataka’s incumbent Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who won the Shiggaon seat, said, "In spite of a lot of efforts put in by PM and BJP workers, we've not been able to make the mark. Once the full results come we'll do a detailed analysis. We take this result in our stride to come back in Lok Sabha elections."

Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar, who emerged victorious from Kanakpura, broke down while speaking to reporters after his party’s success in the elections.

“People have expressed faith in us. It is a collective leadership. I assured Soniaji, Rahulji, Priyanka ji and Kharge ji that I will deliver Karnataka. I will never forget when Sonia ji came to meet me in jail and reposed faith in me. I congratulate all Congress members, including Mr Siddaramaiah,” Shivakumar said.

Besides this, former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah defeated BJP minister V Somanna in Varuna. JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy is leading only in 21 seats and former BJP leader Jagadish Shettar, who switched to the Congress, is trailing in Hubli Dharwad Central. Another BJP rebel, Laxman Savadi, is leading in Athani.

While the Congress celebrates its crossing of the halfway majority mark, the Janata Dal (Secular) seems to be disappointed as it expected to play a pivotal role in a hung assembly scenario.

The election results reflect a wave of anti-incumbency sentiment prevailing across Karnataka, the only state in the South where the BJP has been in power. Despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the campaign and intensifying efforts in recent days, the Basavaraj Bommai-led regime has suffered a setback.

Prime Minister Modi, along with Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda, held numerous rallies and roadshows during the election campaign. The BJP's focus on Karnataka was crucial, considering the upcoming Lok Sabha polls next year.

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah, a strong contender for the CM post, said that the people of Karnataka were not swayed by the BJP’s “money power”

The Karnataka elections in the past

The election results are in line with the historical voting pattern in Karnataka since 1989, as the state has never re-elected the incumbent government. This signifies the changing dynamics and expectations of the electorate.

In the 2018 Assembly election, no party secured a clear majority, leading to a hung assembly. The BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 104 MLAs, but the Congress-JD(S) alliance, with a combined strength of 116 MLAs, formed the government. HD Kumaraswamy of the JD(S) became the Chief Minister. However, the alliance faced instability as 17 MLAs resigned and defected to the BJP, resulting in the BJP regaining power. BS Yediyurappa served as Chief Minister before being succeeded by Basavaraj Bomma