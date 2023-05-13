Congress sweeps Karnataka elections 2023, crosses half-way mark

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah, a strong contender for the CM post, said that the people of Karnataka were not swayed by the BJP’s “money power”

Karnataka Elections Results 2023:

The Congress scored a landslide victory in Karnataka by crossing the half-way mark of 113 assembly seats, as per News 18 data. As per the the Election Commission (EC) trends around 3pm, the Congress bagged around 43 percent of vote share, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had around 35 percent of vote share. The JD(S), meanwhile, had 13 percent vote share in this years election.

The ruling BJP, which had put all its might into these polls, was leading in 65 seats. Karnataka’s outgoing Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has already conceded defeat. “In spite of a lot of efforts put in by PM and BJP workers, we've not been able to make the mark. Once the full results come we'll do a detailed analysis. We take this result in our stride to come back in Lok Sabha elections,” Bommai said.

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar broke down while speaking to reporters after his party’s success in the elections.