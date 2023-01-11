Karnataka elections 2023: Congress promises 200 units of free electricity, launches 'Praja Dhwani Yatra'

Karnataka election 2023: The Congress began its statewide bus tour called 'Praja Dhwani Yatre' or 'People's Voice Yatra' on Wednesday. What it is about and what the Congress hopes to gain from it? Read on to know.

The Congress has promised 200 units of free electricity "every month for all Kannadigas" if it comes into power in Karnataka after winning the 2023 state assembly elections. This is the "1st Guarantee" unveiled by the Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar on Wednesday — when the party launched its 'Praja Dhwani' Yatra.

Launching its election campaign for the 2023 Karnataka Assembly polls on Wednesday, the Congress began its statewide bus tour called 'Praja Dhwani Yatra' or the People's Voice Yatra. The Yatra was jointly led by DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah.

The tour kickstarted at 'Veer Soudha' in Belagavi, Karnataka. It is a memorial where Mahatma Gandhi had presided over the Congress session in 1924. AICC General Secretary In-charge of State Randeep Surjewala, and senior leaders including campaign committee chief M B Patil, were among others present, news agency PTI reported.

What is expected during Praja Dhwani Yatra?

The statewide tour will cover 21 districts. It has been launched with an aim to share the party's idea with the people and assuring the all-round development of the state, Congress leaders said. The leader would also be seen attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government with a "chargesheet" it has prepared, the leaders were quoted by PTI as saying.

As part of the bus yatra, Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah will travel in the same vehicle until January 29. Both are nursing chief ministerial ambitions if Congress rises to power in the upcoming assembly elections.

In the second week of February, two separate teams will be formed. One will be headed by Siddaramaiah and would tour Assembly constituencies in north Karnataka region. The other one headed by Shivakumar will be leading the way in southern districts of the state.

Congress aims to 'wipe out the corrupt' BJP

A translation of a tweet by the Karnataka Congress said "the Congress party has emerged as the voice of the people of the state who are suffering due to the misrule of the BJP." The party tweeted this sharing some glimpses of the "first convention of the Praja Dhwani Yatre' in Chikodi.

Congress leaders symbolically swept the street with a broom and said they will "wipe out the corrupt" BJP government from the state, where elections are due by May. Siddaramaiah said the Congress is beginning the Yatra from Belagavi to "wipe out the BJP government's corruption and its misrule" from the state.

He added that the Congress's intention is to place before the people a chargesheet against the BJP government in the state. "(This is) because the entire government is submerged in corruption, there is growing misrule, and they are indulging in a politics of hate. If anyone questions, they are being intimidated with false cases and arrests," he was quoted by PTI as saying.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar said the BJP government has been a "curse" for this state as "scandals are coming out every day". He said, "The BJP has made Karnataka the capital of corruption, this has to be ended and people need to be given a good administration. They should have confidence towards the government, so we are taking up this Yatre with a promise of good governance.