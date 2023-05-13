Karnataka Elections 2023 | Here's how political parties performed in community-dominated constituencies

The Karnataka election saw political parties actively playing the caste card, with a significant number of candidates being fielded from the Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities. As the final results were declared, the state was abuzz with anticipation and curiosity. BJP, which had hoped to buck anti-incumbency and return to power for a second stint, has been left disappointed with the outcome.

Congress emerged victorious in the Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 whose results were declared today, May 13. The party won 136 seats in the 224-member assembly, giving them a clear majority over BJP's 65 seats.

BJP, which had hoped to buck anti-incumbency and return to power for a second stint, has been left disappointed with the outcome. As per the Election Commission, out of 224 seats, the result on 223 seats have been declared. The incumbent BJP has won 65 seats, while Congress emerged victorious on 135 seats and has maintained a lead over 1 seat.

JD(S) secured 19 seats, while others managed to win on 4 seats.

Caste-based politics has remained a big factor in the Karnataka elections, with political parties trying to manipulate social dynamics at the constituency level to win votes. Here is a list of seats secured by political parties in constituencies dominated by specific communities; Dalit, Lingayat, Muslim, OBC, Tribal, Vokkaliga.

Dalit | 39 out of 224 seats: Congress won 25 seats out of 39 Dalit community dominated seats in the state while BJP gained 7 seats, JD(S) gained 6 and 1 seat went to others.

Party Seats won/lead-2023 Seats won-2018 BJP 7 12 Congress 25 18 JDS 6 7 OTH 1 2

Lingayat | 67 out of 224 seats: Congress maintained a lead on this community dominated seats, gaining 42 seats. BJP gained 20 seats while JDS and others could gain 3 and 2 seats respectively.

Party Seats won/lead-2023 Seats won-2018 BJP 20 40 Congress 42 20 JDS 3 6 OTH 2 1

Muslim | 18 out of 224 seats: Congress maintained a lead, retaining 13 seats on Muslim dominated constituency seats. BJP could manage to gain 5 seats so far while JDS and others could not get a single seat.

Party Seats won/lead-2023 Seats won-2018 BJP 5 6 Congress 13 10 JDS 0 1 OTH 0 0

OBC | 24 out of 224 seats: BJP maintained a lead by gaining 14 seats of OBC community dominated constituencies. Congress gained 9 seats while JDS retained 1 seat.

Party Seats won/lead-2023 Seats won-2018 BJP 14 18 Congress 9 5 JDS 1 1 OTH 0 0

Tribal | 10 out of 224 seats: Congress achieved a clean sweep in tribal dominated seats as BJP failed to secure a single seat in the current elections.

Party Seats won/lead-2023 Seats won-2018 BJP 0 2 Congress 10 7 JDS 0 1 OTH 0 0

Vokkaliga | 44 out of 224 seats: Congress gained 23 seats of Vokkaliga community dominated constituencies. BJP retained 11 seats, JDS is at 9 while 1 seat went to others.

Party Seats won/lead-2023 Seats won-2018 BJP 11 14 Congress 23 9 JDS 9 21 OTH 1 0

The Karnataka election saw political parties actively playing the caste card, with a significant number of candidates being fielded from the Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities. As the final results were declared, the state was abuzz with anticipation and curiosity over the unfolding of results, which displayed how the parties were able to successfully leverage the caste-factor to their advantage.