Karnataka Elections 2023 | Here's how political parties performed in community-dominated constituencies

As the final results for the Karnataka Assembly Elections are still awaited, the state is abuzz with anticipation and curiosity over the unfolding of results. It will be interesting to see which party has gained the most from the caste-factor, which has played a significant role in the elections.

Congress emerged victorious in the Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 whose results were declared today, May 13. The party won 136 seats in the 224-member assembly, giving them a clear majority over BJP's 64 seats.

BJP, which had hoped to buck anti-incumbency and return to power for a second stint, has been left disappointed with the outcome. As per the Election Commission, out of 224 seats, the result on 206 seats have been declared as of at 6:20 pm. The incumbent BJP has won 58 seats and is leading on 6 seats, while Congress emerged victorious on 125 seats and has maintained a lead over 11 seats.

JD(S) has so far secured 19 seats and is leading at 3 seats, while others have managed to win on 4 seats.