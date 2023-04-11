Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP announces first list of 189 candidates

1 Min(s) Read
The Karnataka assembly elections are slated for May 10.
The Bharatiya Janata Party late on Tuesday announced its first list of 189 candidates for the Karnataka assembly elections scheduled to be held on May 10. BJP, which is in power in the state, is expected to announce a second list soon. The assembly has a total of 224 seats and the names are yet to be finalised on 35 more seats.
The BJP is the last party to release its candidates' list — Congress became the second when it released its list of 166 candidates on April 6, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had released its list earlier.
(This is a developing story. Keep checking back for updates)
