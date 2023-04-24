Dispelling the Congress's allegation about the BJP being an "anti-Lingayat party", Vijayendra said the party has "made Lingayats chief minister four times".

Amid rebellion in the Karnataka unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), BS Yediyurappa's son and candidate from Shikaripur BY Vijayendra, said "Differences are bound to happen". He also backed the BJP high command's decision to bring in new faces in the upcoming polls.

"Delhi did the right thing by bringing new faces... Family or political party, differences are bound to happen. But I try to meet all senior leaders," he told CNN-News 18 in an exclusive interview on Monday.

Dispelling the Congress's allegation about the BJP being an "anti-Lingayat party", Vijayendra said the party has "made chief ministers from the community four times - including the current CM.

Read more here The Congress has tried to build the BJP's perception as the "anti-Lingayat party" after two prominent BJP leaders Jagadish Shettar and Laxman Savadi quit the party after being denied poll tickets. They joined the Congress later. This sparked speculation about whether the BJP was losing ground in the Lingayat heartland.

Reacting to this, Vijayendra, said the party "has given everything to Shettar and Laxman Savadi. It was a good decision in the interest of the party." Hitting out that the Congress, he said, "The Congress can't fool people. They know how the party has treated the Veerashiva Lingayat community."

"Delhi has taken the right decision in choosing young faces in this election," he reiterated.

Not just Lingayats, but all the other casts and sub-castes play a crucial role in Karnataka poll results. "Caste equation looks easy arithmetically but when it comes to elections, all communities including minorities will back Modi," Vijayendra said.

On speculations about w hether the Congress would have an edge over the BJP or if the JD(S) would emerge as the "kingmaker", Vijayendra said, "The Congress won't come to power. People are fed up with the JDS and hung assembly. They want the BJP to come back with an absolute majority."

He also spoke about his father Yediyurappa's chief ministerialship and said, "I don't deny the fact that if Yediyurappa ji had continued in CM position then BJP would be in a better position. But, BSY wanted to give space for new leaders."

BS Yediyurappa stepped down as the Karnataka chief minister in 2021 . The Congress alleged that he was forced by the BJP to quit the post. However, both the BJP and Yediyurappa maintain that he resigned at his own will.

Vijayendra's statement came as only two weeks are left for the Karnataka elections to take place. The voting for the 224 assembly seat will be held on May 10, while the results will be announced on May 13.