Former Karnataka Chief Minster BS Yediyurappa reportedly said on Wednesday that the BJP had assured its now ex-leader Jagadish Shettar that "he would be made a Rajya Sabha member". He informed that the BJP even "asked him (Shettar) to field someone from his family". However, Shettar, a former Karnataka Chief Minister, resigned from the BJP and joined the Congress this week after being denied a ticket from his stronghold Hubli-Dharwad (Central).
"We have given him all kinds of promises. We asked him to come to the Centre and assured him that he would be made a Rajya Sabha member...Even after making all sorts of promises, he didn’t oblige, and everyone knows this. He shouldn’t have taken such a decision," Yediyurappa was quoted by the Hindustan Times as saying in an exclusive interview.
When asked if the exit of Jagdish Shettar and Laxman Savadi could impact the BJP’s Lingayat support in the elections, Yediyurappa said: "Our party will not be affected in any way. I’m 100 percent confident about it. I’ve already said several times that there will be no impact. We have no done any injustice to Shettar."
Yediyurappa was speaking on Wednesday when his son BY Vijayendra filed his nomination papers for Shikaripura constituency.
Shettar had resigned as the Hubli-Dharwad (Central) MLA after the BJP denied him the ticket to contest the Assembly polls. He quit the BJP and joined the Congress on Monday this week. The 67-year old six-time MLA, Shettar was asked by the BJP top brass to make way for others, but he on his part had asserted he wanted to contest one last time.
Earlier, former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi also resigned from the primary membership of the BJP after being denied a ticket for the upcoming state assembly elections. Savadi was seeking a ticket to contest from the Athani constituency, which he had won thrice, but lost in the 2018 Assembly election when he was in Congress. He again joined the Congress and got a ticket from Athani constituency.
Both Savadi and Shettar are leaders from the Lingayat community.
Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress DK Shivakumar also reacted when asked how the entry of Jagadish Shettar and Laxman Savadi would help the Congress in the upcoming Karnataka polls. He said whoever believes in the ideology of the Congress, will join the party.
"The double engine government has failed. Karnataka cannot be run by PM Modi or Amit Shah. It is about local issues... Karnataka is a progressive state and the image of the state needs to be maintained..." he was quoted by News 18 as saying.
Shivakumar had earlier said: "There will be no demands from Jagadish Shettar, we don't offer anything. He (Jagadish Shettar) will have to agree with the principles and the leadership of the party. We want to keep the country united and only Congress can do that."
The voting for the Karnataka election will be held on May 10, while the results will be declared on May 13.
