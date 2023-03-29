Karnataka election 2023 schedule to be announced by Election Commission today | Where to watch

The Election Commission of India will announce the schedule of the Karnataka assembly elections at 11:30 am on Wednesday.

The Election Commission of India will announce the schedule of the Karnataka assembly elections at 11:30 am on Wednesday. The voting was speculated to be held in April-end or May this year. The term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly ends on May 24.

Karnataka election 2023 | Where to track

CNBCTV18.com. The Election Commission press conference can also be watched on the poll body's Twitter handle. The EC will hold a press conference at Plenary Hall, Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital at 11:30 am on Wednesday. One can check out Karnataka Election voting dates and poll schedule on

Karnataka election 2023 | Political parties up the ante

Key parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the JD(S) have already sounded a poll bugle in the state, making some key promises to the voters. While the Congress has promised free power and financial assistance to women heads , the BJP has started making all attempts to woo the Lingayat and Vokkaliga voters, and stress on the Kannadigas issue.

Meanwhile, the HD Kumaraswamy's JD(S) also released a five-point programme, saying that "economic assistance scheme for families of farmers, waiving off loans of women self-help groups, medical assistance" will be provided to people in the state if his party is voted to power.

Karnataka, which has 224 seats in the Assembly currently has 119 MLAs of the ruling BJP, while Congress has 75 and its ally JD(S) has 28 seats.