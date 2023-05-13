Karnataka Election Results: Here is what happens if there is a hung Assembly

JD(S) could play a crucial role in the formation of the next government in Karnataka in case of a hung Assembly. The JD(S) has already indicated its willingness to enter an alliance with either the Congress or the BJP.

The counting of votes for the high stake Karnataka Assembly elections 2023 began at 8 am today across 36 centres in the state. Congress has already crossed 100 seat mark in early leads.

The ruling BJP is leading in 77 seats while Congress is leading in 117 seats and the JD(S) is leading in 26 seats by 9:50 am, as per the early trends.

A party needs 113 seats to cross the majority mark and form the government in Karnataka.

Voting for all 224 Assembly seats in Karnataka was held on May 10 and several exit polls indicated a hung verdict, with many predicting Congress emerging as the single largest party. Seven out of 10 exit polls predicted a hung Assembly.

Here is a look at what happens if Karnataka heads for a hung Assembly:

What is a hung Assembly?

A hung Assembly is declared if no political party or alliance manages to receive an absolute majority. In that case, the alliance or the party will need the support of other political parties or independent candidates to cross the majority mark and form the government.

In case of a hung Assembly, the Governor invites the leader of the single largest party to form the government and later a floor test is held to prove the majority.

In case the party is unable to show a majority, the Governor dissolves the Assembly and calls for re-election.

In the case of the 224-seat Karnataka Assembly, a party or alliance will need 113 seats to get an absolute majority and form the government.

If a hung Assembly is declared after the counting of votes, with no single party crossing the majority mark, then parties in Karnataka are likely to come together for a new alliance to form the next government.

Though in early leads Congress has already crossed the halfway mark, still final results are awaited. If Congress fails to maintain its lead and win more than 113 seats, then Karnataka may head for a hung Assembly. In such a scenario, JD(S) could play a crucial role in the formation of the government.

The JD(S) has already indicated its willingness to enter an alliance with either the Congress or the BJP.

In the previous Assembly elections in 2018, the BJP was the single largest party with 104 seats. However, the Congress, which had 80 seats entered into an alliance with JD(S), which had won 37 seats, to form the government with HD Kumaraswamy as the Chief Minister.

However, the BJP managed to wean away 17 legislators and the alliance government collapsed within 14 months.