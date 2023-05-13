English
Karnataka Election Results: Here is what happens if there is a hung Assembly

By CNBCTV18.com May 13, 2023 11:42:26 AM IST (Updated)

JD(S) could play a crucial role in the formation of the next government in Karnataka in case of a hung Assembly. The JD(S) has already indicated its willingness to enter an alliance with either the Congress or the BJP.

The counting of votes for the high stake Karnataka Assembly elections 2023 began at 8 am today across 36 centres in the state. Congress has already crossed 100 seat mark in early leads.

The ruling BJP is leading in 77 seats while Congress is leading in 117 seats and the JD(S) is leading in 26 seats by 9:50 am, as per the early trends.
A party needs 113 seats to cross the majority mark and form the government in Karnataka.
