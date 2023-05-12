Ahead of Karnataka election results 2023, a look at what BJP, Congress and JDS are up to

The majority of the Karnataka exit polls predicted a hung assembly in the state. As no national party seemed to have a clear majority, the role of JD(S) is being seen as a crucial one.

Poaching allegations and speculations over post-poll alliance have taken centre stage in Karnataka where 2023 assembly election results are set to be declared on Saturday, May 13. Exit poll results on Wednesday seem to have heightened actions of political parties in the poll-bound state, with key parties — Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS) — preparing their next move.

What these important parties are up to after exit poll results?

Post-poll alliance

An interview by JDS leaders has sparked speculation of a post-poll alliance between the HD-Kumaraswamy-led party and the Congress. Sources told news agency IANS that the JD(S) has "decided to go with the Congress as per the wishes of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, and his son Kumaraswamy will become the Chief Minister".

The JDS' statement came after Kumaraswamy claimed during poll campaigning that both the national parties — BJP and Congress — will have to come to his doors after the elections. A party leader had even told NDTV that both parties had reached out to the JD(S) after most of the exit polls predicted a hung assembly in Karnataka.

"We have already decided with whom we are going to form the government. We will announce it to the public when the appropriate time comes," JD(S) national spokesperson Tanveer Ahmed was quoted by ANI as saying.

Conditions for post-poll alliance

Sources said that Kumaraswamy is in Singapore and handling the post-poll alliance negotiations from there with the national parties. News 18 Kannada reported that Kumaraswamy sent a message to Congress and BJP from there, putting forth certain conditions for the alliance:

Condition 1: A coordination committee was formed when the government was formed by the JD-Congress coalition in 2018. This type of committee should not be formed this time too.

Condition 2: The other must stay away from Hassan and Mandya districts which are JD (S) strongholds.

Condition 3: No one can take any decisions without discussion.

Meanwhile, the BJP denied that it contacted the JD(S). The Congress also earlier said that it won't join hands with the JDS in the Karnataka Assembly elections in 2023. Moreover, former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) supremo HD Deve Gowda had also ruled out the possibility of forging an alliance with Congress for the elections in Karnataka and said that Kumaraswamy does not want to go with any party, news agency ANI reported.

Poaching

However, the Congress has now asked its "leading" candidates to reach Bengaluru and stay at a particular place until the government is formed in Karnataka, News 18 reported.

Amid the drama, the BJP is hoping to get the absolute majority in the state. On Thursday, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje was quoted by News 18 Kannada as saying that a "situation won't arise" for 'Operation Lotus' as the BJP will form a government with an absolute majority in the state.

When asked whether the BJP would need to resort to ‘Operation Lotus’, she said, “Absolutely not. Have faith. No situation will arise for any sort of ‘Operation Lotus’. This time the people of the state will vote for the development of the state and will give a majority government." The state election management committee convener said there would not be any “chaotic situation" (hung verdict).

“According to the primary reports obtained from our booth-level workers, we are winning 120 to 125 seats," Karandlaje was quoted by PTI as saying. The term ‘Operation Lotus’ was coined several years ago by the Opposition, Congress and the JD(S) in the state, referring to alleged attempts by the BJP earlier to “poach opposition MLAs" when it failed to get a majority on its own.

To counter the BJP's potential ‘Operation Lotus’, the Congress has reportedly devised ‘Operation Hasta’.

CM race

It is being reported that senior Congress leaders, DK Shivakumar and former CM Siddaramaiah, called candidates who are likely to win the Karnataka elections. Both these leaders are chief ministerial aspirants. On Friday, Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar reached party president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in Bengaluru. The motive behind the move is yet to be ascertained.

What Karnataka exit polls predicted

The majority of the Karnataka exit polls predicted a hung assembly in the state. As no national party seemed to have a clear majority, the role of JD(S) is being seen as a crucial one. Besides this, there were a few exit polls which suggested that the Congress might emerge as the clear winning, while some others hinted at a close fight between the BJP and the Congress.

