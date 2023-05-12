Ahead of Karnataka election results 2023, a look at what BJP, Congress and JDS are up to

The majority of the Karnataka exit polls predicted a hung assembly in the state. As no national party seemed to have a clear majority, the role of JD(S) is being seen as a crucial one.

Poaching allegations and speculations over post-poll alliance have taken centre stage in Karnataka where 2023 assembly election results are set to be declared on Saturday, May 13. Exit poll results on Wednesday seem to have heightened actions of political parties in the poll-bound state, with key parties — Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS) — preparing their next move.

What these important parties are up to after exit poll results?

Post-poll alliance

An interview by JDS leaders has sparked speculation of a post-poll alliance between the HD-Kumaraswamy-led party and the Congress. Sources told news agency IANS that the JD(S) has "decided to go with the Congress as per the wishes of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, and his son Kumaraswamy will become the Chief Minister".