Karnataka election result 2023: Dinesh Gundu Rao leads winners with lowest victory margins

Former Karnataka Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao barely managed to cross the victory line in the state assembly elections with only a 105-vote margin over BJP's Sapthagiri Gowda AR in Gandhi Nagar constituency. This was the lowest margin of victory in the just concluded elections.

His colleague TD Rajegowda wasn't far behind, as he managed to defeat BJP's DN Jeevaraja by only 201 votes in Sringeri seat. Congress's KY Nanjegowda followed him with a low victory margin of 248.

Congress cleared the majority mark with 135 seats in its kitty in the Karnataka assembly elections as BJP managed 66 and JD(S) 19.

Karnataka has ensured that it stayed true to its pattern of voting out the incumbent party this time too.

After the results were announced on May 13, as many as 11 candidates emerged with less than 2,000-vote victory margin.

Here is a list of the 11 victors with lowest victory margins:

Constituency Winner Party Margin Gandhi Nagar Dinesh Gundu Rao Congress 105 Sringeri TD Rajegowda Congress 201 Malur KY Nanjegowda Congress 248 Kumta Dinakar Keshav Shetty BJP 676 Mudigere Nayana Motamma Congress 722 Chincholi Avinash Umesh Jadhav BJP 858 Jagalur B Devendrappa Congress 874 Bidar South Dr. Shailendra Beldale BJP 1,263 Hadagalli Krishna Nayaka BJP 1,444 Homnabad Siddu Patil BJP 1,594 Nargund CC Patil BJP 1,791

The state registered a record turnout of 73.19 percent on May 10 to elect representatives to the 224-member Assembly.

Karnataka witnessed a fierce three-cornered contest with a direct fight between the BJP, Congress, and JDS in most of the constituencies. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also fielded its candidates. There were some smaller parties in the fray in a few seats.

In 2018, the BJP emerged as the single largest party by winning 104 seats, followed by Congress with 80 seats and JD(S) 37. There was also one independent member, while the BSP and Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Party (KPJP) got one legislator each elected.

In the last elections, the Congress garnered a vote share of 38.04 percent, followed by the BJP (36.22 percent) and the JD(S) (18.36 percent).