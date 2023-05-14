English
Karnataka election result 2023: Dinesh Gundu Rao leads winners with lowest victory margins

By CNBCTV18.com May 14, 2023 11:26:33 AM IST (Published)

After the results were announced on May 13, as many as 11 candidates emerged with less than 2,000-vote victory margin.

Former Karnataka Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao barely managed to cross the victory line in the state assembly elections with only a 105-vote margin over BJP's Sapthagiri Gowda AR in Gandhi Nagar constituency. This was the lowest margin of victory in the just concluded elections.

His colleague TD Rajegowda wasn't far behind, as he managed to defeat BJP's DN Jeevaraja by only 201 votes in Sringeri seat. Congress's KY Nanjegowda followed him with a low victory margin of 248.
Congress cleared the majority mark with 135 seats in its kitty in the Karnataka assembly elections as BJP managed 66 and JD(S) 19.
