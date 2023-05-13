Karnataka Results 2023: Rahul Gandhi says Cong will fulfil 5 poll promises in 1st cabinet meet | Who said what

Read what Basavaraj Bommai, Jairam Ramesh, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Mallikarjun Kharge, Siddaramaiah and other leaders said.

The Karnataka election results will be announced on Saturday, May 13. The counting of votes at 36 centres across 34 districts is underway. As per the early trends, the Congress has crossed the halfway-mark of 130 seats, while the BJP is trailing on around 68 seats.

Here’s what prominent leaders of BJP, Congress and JDS have said on the election results:

Rahul Gandhi, Indian National Congress

"Poor people defeated crony capitalists in Karnataka. We didn't fight this battle using hatred," He also said that the Congress will fulfil the five promises in the first cabinet meeting.

The party's five promises are -

Gruha Jyothi

200 units of free electricity per month to every household.

Gruha Lakshmi Scheme

Rs 2,000 per month to every woman head of household.

Uchita Prayana

Free bus travel for all women across the state of Karnataka.

Yuva Nidhi

Rs 3,000 per month for unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 per month for unemployed diploma holders.

Anna Bhagya

Free 10 kg of rice per person per month to BPL families.

Siddaramaiah, former Chief Minister of Karnataka, Indian National Congress

“We will cross 130 seats also, it is a big victory for the Congress party. People of Karnataka wanted a change because they were fed up with the BJP govt. BJP spent a lot of money on Operation 'Kamala'. Padyatra of Rahul ji helped as well in enthusing cadre of the party. It is a mandate against Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda. PM came to Karnataka 20 times; No PM in the past campaigned like this”

Basavaraj Bommai, BJP leader and Incumbent chief minister, Karnataka

"We've not been able to make the mark. Once the results come we will do a detailed analysis. As a national party, we will not only analyse but also see what deficiencies and gaps were left at various levels. We take this result in our stride,"

D. K. Shivakumar, President, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee

“I want to thank the people of the state, all party workers and the senior leaders for their support. All decisions to follow will be taken following meetings with the High Command.”

Shivakumar also thanked the Congress leadership and workers, talks about the tough time he faced when he was in jail.He said Sonia Gandhi visited him when he was in jail. He said he proved that he is loyal to Congress. He said everybody is responsible for this win. "There is only one support, Congress support," he said.

Mallikarjun Kharge, President, Indian National Congress

“People have voted against bad administration. High command will send observers to decide on the course of action. We have asked all newly elected MLAs to come to Bengaluru in the evening today.”

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship of India

“This is a celebration of democracy. We will contribute to our state and our people as a constructive Opposition.”

Jairam Ramesh, Senior party leader, Indian National Congress

“As the results firm up in Karnataka it is now certain that the Congress has won and the PM has lost. The BJP had made its election campaign a referendum on the PM and on the state getting his ‘ashirwaad’. That has been decisively rejected!. The Congress party fought these elections on LOCAL issues of livelihood and food security, price rise, farmer distress, electricity supply, joblessness, and corruption. The PM injected divisiveness and attempted polarisation. The vote in Karnataka is for an engine in Bengaluru that will combine economic growth with social harmony,”