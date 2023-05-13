English
Karnataka Results 2023: Rahul Gandhi says Cong will fulfil 5 poll promises in 1st cabinet meet | Who said what

Read Time4 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com May 13, 2023 2:51:24 PM IST (Updated)

Read what Basavaraj Bommai, Jairam Ramesh, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Mallikarjun Kharge, Siddaramaiah and other leaders said.

The Karnataka election results will be announced on Saturday, May 13. The counting of votes at 36 centres across 34 districts is underway. As per the early trends, the Congress has crossed the halfway-mark of 130 seats, while the BJP is trailing on around 68 seats.

Here’s what prominent leaders of BJP, Congress and JDS have said on the election results:
Also read: Karnataka election results LIVE | Siddaramaiah says BJP came to power only via Operation Lotus, no mandate by the people
Rahul Gandhi, Indian National Congress
"Poor people defeated crony capitalists in Karnataka. We didn't fight this battle using hatred," He also said that the Congress will fulfil the five promises in the first cabinet meeting.
