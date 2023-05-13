English
Karnataka election results 2023 | No one has contacted me, says JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on coalition

Karnataka election results 2023 | No one has contacted me, says JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on coalition

Karnataka election results 2023 | No one has contacted me, says JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on coalition
By CNBCTV18.com May 13, 2023 8:47:15 AM IST (Updated)

When asked about exit polls predicting 30-32 seats for the JD(S), Kumaraswamy said that in the next 2-3 hours it will become clear. He added that he was hoping for a "good development" but had no demands.

As the counting of votes begins in Karnataka, all eyes are on the Janata Dal (Secular) party which could play the role of kingmaker. However, party leader HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday morning informed reporters that neither the BJP nor Congress had reached out to him.

"No one has contacted me till now. There is no demand for me, I am a small party," said HD Kumaraswamy.
On the voting day (May 10), Kumaraswamy made a similar statement, claiming, "I am not a B-team of BJP or Congress. I am a B-team of Kannadigas."
