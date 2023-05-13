Karnataka election results | Here's how the BJP, Congress and JDS are performing in Bengaluru, Central Karnataka, Coastal Karnataka, Hyderabad Karnataka, Mumbai Karnataka and Southern Karnataka regions.

Karnataka Election Results 2023: Six regions are key to election in Karnataka. These six region are Bengaluru, Central Karnataka, Coastal Karnataka, Hyderabad Karnataka, Mumbai Karnataka and Southern Karnataka. As counting of votes in Karnataka election began on Saturday, all three parties — the BJP, Congress and the JDS — are vying for power in the state.

Here's a look at how these parties performed in Karnataka Assembly election 2023:

Bengaluru region

Bengaluru region Leading on (Seats) BJP 15 Congress 19 JDS 2 Total 36 of 24 seats

Central Karnataka:

Central Karnataka Leading on (Seats) BJP 7 Congress 24 JDS 3 Total 34/224 seats

Coastal Karnataka:

Coastal Karnataka Leading on (Seats) BJP 14 Congress 6 JDS 1 Total 21/24 seats

Hyderabad Karnataka:

Hyderabad Karnataka Leading on (Seats) BJP 10 Congress 16 JDS 3 Total 29/224

Mumbai Karnataka:

Mumbai Karnataka Leading on (Seats) BJP 17 Congress 31 JDS 2 Total 50/224 seats

Southern Karnataka: