Karnataka election results | Here's how the BJP, Congress and JDS are performing in Bengaluru, Central Karnataka, Coastal Karnataka, Hyderabad Karnataka, Mumbai Karnataka and Southern Karnataka regions.
Karnataka Election Results 2023: Six regions are key to election in Karnataka. These six region are Bengaluru, Central Karnataka, Coastal Karnataka, Hyderabad Karnataka, Mumbai Karnataka and Southern Karnataka. As counting of votes in Karnataka election began on Saturday, all three parties — the BJP, Congress and the JDS — are vying for power in the state.
Here's a look at how these parties performed in Karnataka Assembly election 2023:
Bengaluru region
|Bengaluru region
|Leading on (Seats)
|BJP
|15
|Congress
|19
|JDS
|2
|Total
|36 of 24 seats
Central Karnataka:
|Central Karnataka
|Leading on (Seats)
|BJP
|7
|Congress
|24
|JDS
|3
|Total
|34/224 seats
Coastal Karnataka:
|Coastal Karnataka
|Leading on (Seats)
|BJP
|14
|Congress
|6
|JDS
|1
|Total
|21/24 seats
Hyderabad Karnataka:
|Hyderabad Karnataka
|Leading on (Seats)
|BJP
|10
|Congress
|16
|JDS
|3
|Total
|29/224
Mumbai Karnataka:
|Mumbai Karnataka
|Leading on (Seats)
|BJP
|17
|Congress
|31
|JDS
|2
|Total
|50/224 seats
Southern Karnataka:
|Southern Karnataka
|Leading on (Seats)
|BJP
|8
Congress
|25
|JDS
|14
|Total
|48/224 seats
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Mother's Day: Here's why investing is an essential component of achieving financial independence for women
May 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Mother’s Day 2023: Key personal finance tips to learn from your moms
May 14, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Mother's Day: Here're some essential tips for building financial stability for women through life insurance
May 13, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Beyond Binaries: Karnataka election results 2023— key lessons for BJP and for the winning Congress too
May 13, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read