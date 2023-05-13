homepolitics NewsKarnataka Election Results 2023: How Congress, BJP and JDS performed region wise

1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com May 13, 2023 1:03:53 PM IST (Published)

Karnataka election results | Here's how the BJP, Congress and JDS are performing in Bengaluru, Central Karnataka, Coastal Karnataka, Hyderabad Karnataka, Mumbai Karnataka and Southern Karnataka regions.

Karnataka Election Results 2023: Six regions are key to election in Karnataka. These six region are Bengaluru, Central Karnataka, Coastal Karnataka, Hyderabad Karnataka, Mumbai Karnataka and Southern Karnataka. As counting of votes in Karnataka election began on Saturday, all three parties — the BJP, Congress and the JDS — are vying for power in the state.

Here's a look at how these parties performed in Karnataka Assembly election 2023:
Bengaluru region
Bengaluru regionLeading on (Seats)
BJP15
Congress19
JDS2
Total36 of 24 seats
Central Karnataka:
Central KarnatakaLeading on (Seats)
BJP7
Congress24
JDS3
Total34/224 seats
Coastal Karnataka: 
Coastal KarnatakaLeading on (Seats)
BJP14
Congress6
JDS1
Total21/24 seats
Hyderabad Karnataka:
Hyderabad KarnatakaLeading on (Seats)
BJP10
Congress16
JDS3
Total29/224
Mumbai Karnataka:
Mumbai KarnatakaLeading on (Seats)
BJP17
Congress31
JDS2
Total50/224 seats
Southern Karnataka:
Southern KarnatakaLeading on (Seats)
BJP8

Congress

25
JDS14
Total48/224 seats
 
