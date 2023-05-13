English
Karnataka Election Results 2023: How Congress, BJP and JDS performed region wise
By CNBCTV18.com May 13, 2023 1:03:53 PM IST (Published)

Karnataka election results | Here's how the BJP, Congress and JDS are performing in Bengaluru, Central Karnataka, Coastal Karnataka, Hyderabad Karnataka, Mumbai Karnataka and Southern Karnataka regions.

Karnataka Election Results 2023: Six regions are key to election in Karnataka. These six region are Bengaluru, Central Karnataka, Coastal Karnataka, Hyderabad Karnataka, Mumbai Karnataka and Southern Karnataka. As counting of votes in Karnataka election began on Saturday, all three parties — the BJP, Congress and the JDS — are vying for power in the state.

Here's a look at how these parties performed in Karnataka Assembly election 2023:
Bengaluru region
Bengaluru regionLeading on (Seats)
BJP15
Congress19
JDS2
Total36 of 24 seats
Central Karnataka:
Central KarnatakaLeading on (Seats)
BJP7
Congress24
JDS3
Total34/224 seats
