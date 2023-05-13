Karnataka election results 2023 | Congress will win with over 120 seats, says Siddaramaiah in Mysuru

Party workers of the Congress have already started rejoicing in their predicted victory with celebrations breaking outside KPCC and AICC offices in Bengaluru and Delhi.

Congress will win the 2023 Karnataka election with over 120 seats, leader Siddaramaiah told reporters on Saturday morning in Mysuru. As of 11 am, the Election Commission had Congress leading in 118 constituencies of the 224-seat Assembly. Siddaramaiah, himself, is leading from the Varuna constituency.

The people of Karnataka have chosen to vote for the Congress because they are "fed up" with the "corrupt" ruling BJP government, Siddaramaiah claimed. Hence they have given this result, he said.

Former CM Kamal Nath has also asserted that Congress will form the government in Karnataka

"BJP will attempt to strike a deal with MLAs of other parties and independent candidates," Nath predicted.

Siddaramaiah also denied the need for a coalition, adding that the party will come to power in Karnataka on its "own strength." He further added that members of the Janata Dal (Secular) party should stop "wasting their careers" and join Congress

JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy early Friday morning told reporters that neither the BJP nor the Congress had reached out to him for a potential coalition.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has also claimed that BJP will win with an absolute majority in Karnataka to form a stable government.

The winning party must secure 113 seats out of 224 to form the Karnataka government.