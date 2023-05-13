Karnataka election results 2023 | Congress will win with over 120 seats, says Siddaramaiah in Mysuru

2 Min(s) Read
Party workers of the Congress have already started rejoicing in their predicted victory with celebrations breaking outside KPCC and AICC offices in Bengaluru and Delhi.
Congress will win the 2023 Karnataka election with over 120 seats, leader Siddaramaiah told reporters on Saturday morning in Mysuru. As of 11 am, the Election Commission had Congress leading in 118 constituencies of the 224-seat Assembly. Siddaramaiah, himself, is leading from the Varuna constituency.
The people of Karnataka have chosen to vote for the Congress because they are "fed up" with the "corrupt" ruling BJP government, Siddaramaiah claimed. Hence they have given this result, he said.
#WATCH | "We told that even if PM Modi comes nothing will work and see that has happened. We are leading in 120 seats. As we expected we will get the majority": Congress leader Siddaramaiah as party crosses majority mark in #KaranatakaElectionResults pic.twitter.com/QW7ozxzYvY— ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023