English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics NewsKarnataka election results 2023 | Congress will win with over 120 seats, says Siddaramaiah in Mysuru

Karnataka election results 2023 | Congress will win with over 120 seats, says Siddaramaiah in Mysuru

Karnataka election results 2023 | Congress will win with over 120 seats, says Siddaramaiah in Mysuru
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Ayushi Agarwal  May 13, 2023 11:56:18 AM IST (Updated)

Party workers of the Congress have already started rejoicing in their predicted victory with celebrations breaking outside KPCC and AICC offices in Bengaluru and Delhi.

Congress will win the 2023 Karnataka election with over 120 seats, leader Siddaramaiah told reporters on Saturday morning in Mysuru. As of 11 am, the Election Commission had Congress leading in 118 constituencies of the 224-seat Assembly. Siddaramaiah, himself, is leading from the Varuna constituency.

The people of Karnataka have chosen to vote for the Congress because they are "fed up" with the "corrupt" ruling BJP government, Siddaramaiah claimed. Hence they have given this result, he said.
Follow LIVE updates on the 2023 Karnataka election results here
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X