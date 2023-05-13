Karnataka election results 2023: Congress set for a clean sweep, here are big winners and losers

BJP heavyweight C. T. Ravi is trailing by 7,188 votes from the Chikmagalur constituency to H D Thammaiah of the Congress. Karnataka Housing and Infrastructure Development Minister, V Somanna suffered a defeat from both the seats he was contesting.

The Congress is heading for a clean sweep in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023 as the counting of votes is nearing the last few rounds. Congress has comfortably crossed the majority mark by 4 pm. It is leading in 136 constituencies while the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is far behind with a lead in 64 seats.

As per the latest round of counting, Congress has won in 132 constituencies while BJP has won 61 seats. The Janata Dal (Secular) is leading in 20 Assembly segments, out of which it has won 19 seats.

In the 224-seat Karnataka Assembly, a party needs to cross the majority mark of 113 seats to form the government.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has conceded defeat while Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar thanked party workers and the party’s central leadership for their support.

Here is the list of big winners and losers in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023:

Key Winners/Leading

D K Shivakumar, Kanakapura:

KPCC Chief DK Shivakumar registered a massive win from his home turf Kanakapura with a margin of 1.22 lakh votes. He defeated B Nagaraju of JD(S). BJP’s R Ashoka finished third. Shivakumar won the constituency in 2008, 2013 and 2018 elections. This time he received more than 1.42 lakh votes.

Siddaramaiah, Varuna

Former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah is leading with a comfortable margin of more than 46,000 votes against his close rival V Somanna of BJP.

Basavaraj Bommai:

Karnataka Chief Minister Vasavaraj Bommai won from Shiggaon constituency by a margin of nearly 36,000 votes. Bommai got 99,000 votes while Yasirahmed Khan Pathan of Congress came second with over 63,000 votes.

HD Kumaraswamy, Channapatna

Former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy is leading in Channapatna with a comfortable margin of 13,600 votes against his close rival BJP’s CP Yogeshwara.

BY Vijayendra, Shikaripura

BY Vijayendra, son of former Chief Minister and veteran BJP leader BS Yediyurappa won by a margin of 11,000 votes in his father’s home bastion of Shikaripura.

Priyank Kharge, Chittapur

Priyank Kharge, son of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, is making impressive strides in the Chittapur constituency. With a lead of over 14,000 votes, he is on the path to securing a win.

HD Revanna, Holenarasipur

JD(S) leader and son of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, HD Revanna has won from Holenarasipur seat by a margin of over 3,100 votes against his close rival Shreyas Patel of Congress.

ALSO READ | Watch | Yediyurappa says BJP will introspect following Karnataka defeat

Laxman Savadi, Athani

Former deputy CM and BJP rebel Laxman Savadi, who recently joined Congress, won from Athani by a huge margin of 76,000 votes against BJP’s Mahesh Kumathalli.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy, Ramanagara

HD Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Kumaraswamy is trailing by nearly 11,000 votes in the Ramanagara constituency. HA Iqbal Hussain of Congress is leading in this closely contested race.

Key Losers/Trailing

Jagadish Shettar, Hubli-Dharwad Central

In a setback for the Congress, former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, who joined the party recently, lost the election from Hubli-Dharwad Central constituency. Mahesh Tenginakai emerged victorious by a margin of 35,570 votes.

CT Ravi, Chikmagalur

BJP heavyweight CT Ravi is trailing by 7,188 votes in Chikmagalur constituency against HD Thammaiah of Congress.

Janardhana Reddy, Gangavathi

Mining baron Janardhana Reddy contesting from Gangavathi emerged victorious. He defeated Congress candidate Iqbal Ansari by a margin of 8,117 votes. Reddy launched his own political outfit, Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha on December 25, 2022.

B Sriramulu, Bellary

Influential BJP leader B Sriramulu faced defeat against B Nagendra of the Congress by a significant margin of 28,999 votes from Bellary constituency.

V Somanna loses both seats

Karnataka Housing and Infrastructure Development Minister, V Somanna suffered a defeat from both the seats he was contesting. In the Chamarajanagar assembly seat, he lost by a margin of 7,533 votes. Congress leader C Puttarangashetty emerged as the winner, securing his fourth consecutive term as MLA from Chamarajanagar. Additionally, the senior BJP leader also lost against former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah by 46,006 votes from the Varuna constituency.