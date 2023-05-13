Karnataka election results 2023: Congress set for a clean sweep, here are big winners and losers

BJP heavyweight C. T. Ravi is trailing by 7,188 votes from the Chikmagalur constituency to H D Thammaiah of the Congress. Karnataka Housing and Infrastructure Development Minister, V Somanna suffered a defeat from both the seats he was contesting.

The Congress is heading for a clean sweep in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023 as the counting of votes is nearing the last few rounds. Congress has comfortably crossed the majority mark by 4 pm. It is leading in 136 constituencies while the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is far behind with a lead in 64 seats.

As per the latest round of counting, Congress has won in 132 constituencies while BJP has won 61 seats. The Janata Dal (Secular) is leading in 20 Assembly segments, out of which it has won 19 seats.

In the 224-seat Karnataka Assembly, a party needs to cross the majority mark of 113 seats to form the government.