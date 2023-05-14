Karnataka Election Results 2023: Congress captures its highest vote share in over three decades

Congress' vote share this time around is also its best performance since 1989, when it had won 43.76 percent of the total votes polled.

The Congress party has emerged as the single largest party in the Karnataka Assembly Election, winning 135 seats out of the 224 seats in the assembly.

The 135 seats won by the Congress is the party's best electoral performance since 1989, where the party won 178 seats out of the 224.

The Congress has also managed to capture 42.9 percent of the total vote share, which is 4.8 percent higher than the 38.1 percent vote share it had during the elections of 2018.

However, the BJP, which has emerged as the single-largest opposition with 66 seats, has managed to keep its vote share intact at 36 percent. The party had won 36.3 percent of the total votes polled in 2018.

BJP's vote share has remained intact despite a drop of nearly 40 seats from the 104 it won five years ago.

The gains made by the Congress this time around is a direct switch from the votes polled to the Janata Dal (Secular), whose vote share has dropped to 13.3 percent from 18 percent in 2018.