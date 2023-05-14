English
Karnataka Election Results 2023: Congress captures its highest vote share in over three decades

By CNBCTV18.com May 14, 2023 10:44:41 AM IST (Published)

Congress' vote share this time around is also its best performance since 1989, when it had won 43.76 percent of the total votes polled.

The Congress party has emerged as the single largest party in the Karnataka Assembly Election, winning 135 seats out of the 224 seats in the assembly.

The 135 seats won by the Congress is the party's best electoral performance since 1989, where the party won 178 seats out of the 224.
The Congress has also managed to capture 42.9 percent of the total vote share, which is 4.8 percent higher than the 38.1 percent vote share it had during the elections of 2018.
