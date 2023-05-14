Karnataka election results 2023: DK Shivakumar has biggest victory margin, 29 candidates got over-40,000 vote lead

Overall, 29 candidates managed to have a victory margin of over 40,000 in the polls.

DK Shivakumar not only led the Congress to a clear majority in the Karnataka Assembly elections, with 136 seats, but also aced the race for the biggest victories over rivals.

As the Congress leadership discusses who will be the next chief minister of the state, Shivakumar's 1,22,392 vote-margin victory over JD(S)'s B Nagaraju in Kanakapura will be a key point of discussion.

Congress's other chief ministerial candidate Siddaramaiah managed to beat his closest trailing rival, V Somanna of BJP by 46,163 vote margin in Varuna constituency.

A final decision on who will be CM will be taken at a meeting on May 14.

But apart from Shivakumar, two other Congress candidates managed an over-75,000 victory margin in the Karnataka elections. Ganesh Prakash Hukkeri, who defeated BJP's Katti Ramesh Vishwanath in Chikkodi-Sadalga by 78,509 vote difference, and former deputy CM Laxman Sangappa Savadi, who defeated BJP's Mahesh Irangouda Kumathalli in Athani by 76,122 margin, were the two.

Here is the list of winners with a vote margin of over 40,000:

Constituency Winner Party Margin Kanakapura D K Shivakumar Congress 122392 Chikkodi-Sadalga Ganesh Prakash Hukkeri Congress 78509 Athani Laxman Sangappa Savadi Congress 76122 Arabhavi Balachandra Laxmanrao Jarkiholi BJP 71540 Yelahanka S R Vishwanath BJP 64110 Pulakeshinagar A C Srinivasa Congress 62210 Kollegal A.R.Krishnamurthy Congress 59519 Yemkanmardi Satish Laxmanarao Jarkiholi Congress 57211 Belgaum Rural Laxmi R. Hebbalkar Congress 56016 Sarvagnanagar Kelachandra Joseph George Congress 55768 Padmanaba Nagar R. Ashoka BJP 55175 Basavanagudi Ravi Subramanya L.A. BJP 54978 Khanapur Vithal Somanna Halagekar BJP 54629 Kudligi Srinivas N T Congress 54350 Chamrajpet B.Z.Zameer Ahmed Khan Congress 53953 Chitradurga K.C.Veerendra Puppy Congress 53300 Mahalakshmi Layout K. Gopalaiah BJP 51165 Kolar Gold Field Roopa Kala. M Congress 50467 Bangalore South M Krishnappa BJP 49699 Nanjangud Darshan Dhruvanarayana Congress 47607 Malavalli P.M.Narendraswamy Congress 46846 Varuna Siddaramaiah Congress 46163 Mahadevapura Manjula S BJP 44501 Sorab Madhu Bangarappa Congress 44262 Sedam Dr. Sharanprakash Rudrappa Patil Congress 43561 Kanakagiri Tangadagi Shivaraj Sangappa Congress 42632 Hukkeri Katti Nikhil Umesh BJP 42551 Kundapura A Kiran Kumar Kodgi BJP 41556 Malleshwaram Dr Ashwath Narayan C N BJP 41302

The Karnataka Assembly elections witnessed a fierce fight between arch-rivals BJP and the Congress. The state registered a record turnout of 73.19 percent on May 10 to seal the fate of the 224-member Assembly.

Karnataka witnessed a three-cornered contest with a direct fight between the BJP, Congress, and JDS in most of the constituencies. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also fielded its candidates. There were some smaller parties in the fray in a few seats.

In 2018, the BJP emerged as the single largest party by winning 104 seats, followed by Congress with 80 seats and JD(S) 37. There was also one independent member, while the BSP and Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Party (KPJP) got one legislator each elected.

In the last elections, the Congress garnered a vote share of 38.04 percent, followed by the BJP (36.22 percent) and the JD(S) (18.36 percent).

