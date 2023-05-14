Karnataka election results 2023: DK Shivakumar has biggest victory margin, 29 candidates got over-40,000 vote lead

homepolitics NewsKarnataka election results 2023: DK Shivakumar has biggest victory margin, 29 candidates got over 40,000 vote lead

3 Min(s) Read

May 14, 2023

Overall, 29 candidates managed to have a victory margin of over 40,000 in the polls.

DK Shivakumar not only led the Congress to a clear majority in the Karnataka Assembly elections, with 136 seats, but also aced the race for the biggest victories over rivals.

As the Congress leadership discusses who will be the next chief minister of the state, Shivakumar's 1,22,392 vote-margin victory over JD(S)'s B Nagaraju in Kanakapura will be a key point of discussion.
Congress's other chief ministerial candidate Siddaramaiah managed to beat his closest trailing rival, V Somanna of BJP by 46,163 vote margin in Varuna constituency.
A final decision on who will be CM will be taken at a meeting on May 14.
But apart from Shivakumar, two other Congress candidates managed an over-75,000 victory margin in the Karnataka elections. Ganesh Prakash Hukkeri, who defeated BJP's Katti Ramesh Vishwanath in Chikkodi-Sadalga by 78,509 vote difference, and former deputy CM Laxman Sangappa Savadi, who defeated BJP's Mahesh Irangouda Kumathalli in Athani by 76,122 margin, were the two.
Here is the list of winners with a vote margin of over 40,000:
ConstituencyWinnerPartyMargin
KanakapuraD K ShivakumarCongress122392
Chikkodi-SadalgaGanesh Prakash HukkeriCongress78509
AthaniLaxman Sangappa SavadiCongress76122
ArabhaviBalachandra Laxmanrao JarkiholiBJP71540
YelahankaS R VishwanathBJP64110
PulakeshinagarA C SrinivasaCongress62210
KollegalA.R.KrishnamurthyCongress59519
YemkanmardiSatish Laxmanarao JarkiholiCongress57211
Belgaum RuralLaxmi R. HebbalkarCongress56016
SarvagnanagarKelachandra Joseph GeorgeCongress55768
Padmanaba NagarR. AshokaBJP55175
BasavanagudiRavi Subramanya L.A.BJP54978
KhanapurVithal Somanna HalagekarBJP54629
KudligiSrinivas N TCongress54350
ChamrajpetB.Z.Zameer Ahmed KhanCongress53953
ChitradurgaK.C.Veerendra PuppyCongress53300
Mahalakshmi LayoutK. GopalaiahBJP51165
Kolar Gold FieldRoopa Kala. MCongress50467
Bangalore SouthM KrishnappaBJP49699
NanjangudDarshan DhruvanarayanaCongress47607
MalavalliP.M.NarendraswamyCongress46846
VarunaSiddaramaiahCongress46163
MahadevapuraManjula SBJP44501
SorabMadhu BangarappaCongress44262
SedamDr. Sharanprakash Rudrappa PatilCongress43561
KanakagiriTangadagi Shivaraj SangappaCongress42632
HukkeriKatti Nikhil UmeshBJP42551
KundapuraA Kiran Kumar KodgiBJP41556
MalleshwaramDr Ashwath Narayan C NBJP41302
The Karnataka Assembly elections witnessed a fierce fight between arch-rivals BJP and the Congress. The state registered a record turnout of 73.19 percent on May 10 to seal the fate of the 224-member Assembly.
Karnataka witnessed a three-cornered contest with a direct fight between the BJP, Congress, and JDS in most of the constituencies. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also fielded its candidates. There were some smaller parties in the fray in a few seats.
In 2018, the BJP emerged as the single largest party by winning 104 seats, followed by Congress with 80 seats and JD(S) 37. There was also one independent member, while the BSP and Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Party (KPJP) got one legislator each elected.
In the last elections, the Congress garnered a vote share of 38.04 percent, followed by the BJP (36.22 percent) and the JD(S) (18.36 percent).
With inputs from PTI
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
