Karnataka election results 2023: DK Shivakumar has biggest victory margin, 29 candidates got over-40,000 vote lead

DK Shivakumar not only led the Congress to a clear majority in the Karnataka Assembly elections, with 136 seats, but also aced the race for the biggest victories over rivals.
As the Congress leadership discusses who will be the next chief minister of the state, Shivakumar's 1,22,392 vote-margin victory over JD(S)'s B Nagaraju in Kanakapura will be a key point of discussion.
Congress's other chief ministerial candidate Siddaramaiah managed to beat his closest trailing rival, V Somanna of BJP by 46,163 vote margin in Varuna constituency.
A final decision on who will be CM will be taken at a meeting on May 14.
But apart from Shivakumar, two other Congress candidates managed an over-75,000 victory margin in the Karnataka elections. Ganesh Prakash Hukkeri, who defeated BJP's Katti Ramesh Vishwanath in Chikkodi-Sadalga by 78,509 vote difference, and former deputy CM Laxman Sangappa Savadi, who defeated BJP's Mahesh Irangouda Kumathalli in Athani by 76,122 margin, were the two.
Overall, 29 candidates managed to have a victory margin of over 40,000 in the polls.
Here is the list of winners with a vote margin of over 40,000:
|Constituency
|Winner
|Party
|Margin
|Kanakapura
|D K Shivakumar
|Congress
|122392
|Chikkodi-Sadalga
|Ganesh Prakash Hukkeri
|Congress
|78509
|Athani
|Laxman Sangappa Savadi
|Congress
|76122
|Arabhavi
|Balachandra Laxmanrao Jarkiholi
|BJP
|71540
|Yelahanka
|S R Vishwanath
|BJP
|64110
|Pulakeshinagar
|A C Srinivasa
|Congress
|62210
|Kollegal
|A.R.Krishnamurthy
|Congress
|59519
|Yemkanmardi
|Satish Laxmanarao Jarkiholi
|Congress
|57211
|Belgaum Rural
|Laxmi R. Hebbalkar
|Congress
|56016
|Sarvagnanagar
|Kelachandra Joseph George
|Congress
|55768
|Padmanaba Nagar
|R. Ashoka
|BJP
|55175
|Basavanagudi
|Ravi Subramanya L.A.
|BJP
|54978
|Khanapur
|Vithal Somanna Halagekar
|BJP
|54629
|Kudligi
|Srinivas N T
|Congress
|54350
|Chamrajpet
|B.Z.Zameer Ahmed Khan
|Congress
|53953
|Chitradurga
|K.C.Veerendra Puppy
|Congress
|53300
|Mahalakshmi Layout
|K. Gopalaiah
|BJP
|51165
|Kolar Gold Field
|Roopa Kala. M
|Congress
|50467
|Bangalore South
|M Krishnappa
|BJP
|49699
|Nanjangud
|Darshan Dhruvanarayana
|Congress
|47607
|Malavalli
|P.M.Narendraswamy
|Congress
|46846
|Varuna
|Siddaramaiah
|Congress
|46163
|Mahadevapura
|Manjula S
|BJP
|44501
|Sorab
|Madhu Bangarappa
|Congress
|44262
|Sedam
|Dr. Sharanprakash Rudrappa Patil
|Congress
|43561
|Kanakagiri
|Tangadagi Shivaraj Sangappa
|Congress
|42632
|Hukkeri
|Katti Nikhil Umesh
|BJP
|42551
|Kundapura
|A Kiran Kumar Kodgi
|BJP
|41556
|Malleshwaram
|Dr Ashwath Narayan C N
|BJP
|41302
The Karnataka Assembly elections witnessed a fierce fight between arch-rivals BJP and the Congress. The state registered a record turnout of 73.19 percent on May 10 to seal the fate of the 224-member Assembly.
Karnataka witnessed a three-cornered contest with a direct fight between the BJP, Congress, and JDS in most of the constituencies. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also fielded its candidates. There were some smaller parties in the fray in a few seats.
In 2018, the BJP emerged as the single largest party by winning 104 seats, followed by Congress with 80 seats and JD(S) 37. There was also one independent member, while the BSP and Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Party (KPJP) got one legislator each elected.
In the last elections, the Congress garnered a vote share of 38.04 percent, followed by the BJP (36.22 percent) and the JD(S) (18.36 percent).
With inputs from PTI
