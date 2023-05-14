Karnataka election results 2023: DK Shivakumar has biggest victory margin, 29 candidates got over-40,000 vote lead

Overall, 29 candidates managed to have a victory margin of over 40,000 in the polls.

DK Shivakumar not only led the Congress to a clear majority in the Karnataka Assembly elections, with 136 seats, but also aced the race for the biggest victories over rivals.

As the Congress leadership discusses who will be the next chief minister of the state, Shivakumar's 1,22,392 vote-margin victory over JD(S)'s B Nagaraju in Kanakapura will be a key point of discussion.

Congress's other chief ministerial candidate Siddaramaiah managed to beat his closest trailing rival, V Somanna of BJP by 46,163 vote margin in Varuna constituency.