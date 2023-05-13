Karnataka election results Highlights | CM Bommai resigns after BJP loses, 'takes full responsibility' for defeat

Thank you, readers! That's all from CNBCTV18.com's live coverage on Karnataka Election Results on May 13, 2023. Stay tuned for other updates on our website: CNBCTV18.com.
Karnataka Election Results Live | Bommai resigns as Karnataka CM after BJP's defeat in state
Karnataka Election Results Live | CM Basavaraj Bommai reaches Raj Bhawan to tender his resignation to the Governor
Karnataka Election Results Live | BJP will bounce back in Parliament elections, claims CM Bommai after party loses state assembly polls
I'm taking responsibility for the defeat. There are many reasons for the defeat, we will analyse everything as we are a national party. We will also analyse all our faults and we will bounce back in the Parliament elections,", says Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai
Karnataka Election Results Live | Cong offered ticket without any money, shows democracy is alive: Chikkaballapur candidate Pradeep Eshwar
"Congress party has a strong base in South India especially in Karnataka. Being an orphan kid, from a poor family, the Congress Party offered me a ticket. Without any money, I won the election. It shows that democracy is still alive. I would like to thank the Congress party," Pradeep Eshwar Congress's youngest candidate who won the election from Chikkaballapur.
Karnataka Election Results Live | Congress claims allies' support, takes tally to 138 seats
"First meeting of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) has been called tomorrow at 5:30pm," said AICC in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, adding,"Congress have 137 legislators as our ally Darshan Puttannaiah won from Melukote seat. I've been told that Puttaswamy Gowda, an independent candidate, has also extended his support to Congress party. So now we have 138."
Karnataka Election Results Live | BJP will continue as constructive opposition under PM Modi's leadership: JP Nadda
"BJP accepts the mandate of the people of Karnataka with humility. I thank the diligent karyakartas of Karnataka BJP for their efforts and the people who showed faith in our vision. Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the BJP will continue to work for the betterment of the people and raise their voice by actively playing the role of constructive opposition," said BJP national president JP Nadda.
Karnataka Election Results Live | PM Modi congratulates Congress for their victory in state
Karnataka Election Results Live | Congress leaders DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah felicitate party national president Mallikarjun Kharge
Karnataka Election Results Live | People want discussion on their issues, politics of diversion will not work anymore: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
"I congratulate the people of Karnataka. They have sent a message across the state that public wants a politics that resolves their issues, a politics where their issues are discussed...People of Karnataka & Himachal Pradesh have proven that politics of diversion will not work anymore..." said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. She added, "As I said, this (coming to power in Karnataka) is a huge responsibility. We went to the people with a few guarantees & we have to fulfill them. We have to work for the people. Public will tell us what will happen next."
Karnataka Election Results Live | "...Beginning of end of 2024 for BJP", says Mamta Banerjee
"I salute the people of Karnataka, all the voters. I also salute the winners for their victory. Even Kumaraswamy did well. Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh elections are coming, and I think BJP will lose both elections. This is the beginning of the end of 2024...Now, I don't think they (BJP) will cross even 100..,"West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said. She added that opposition is not that strong in Uttar Pradesh but this time Akhilesh Yadav will do better and promised that she will extend support to him.
Karnataka election results live | Congress win is PM Modi’s defeat, says Jairam Ramesh
The whole election campaign was about the issues of Karnataka. We didn't make it a national election, we made this election for Vidhan Sabha. Congress' win is PM Modi's decisive defeat. This is because except for PM Modi, there was no other face. The issues we raised were related to the state. But BJP made the election campaign like a referendum for PM Modi. JP Nadda said that if you give a vote to Congress PM Modi's blessings will not be with you. The campaigning by PM Modi was totally rejected by the people of Karnataka: Jairam Ramesh, Congress
Karnataka election results live | PM Modi says will serve Karnataka with more vigour
Karnataka election results live | Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s dig at Rahul Gandhi
We accept this result. We will continue to work for the people of Karnataka as a constructive Opposition...Rahul Gandhi said abroad that there is no democracy in India. Today people should ask him what he thinks about democracy and EVMs: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar