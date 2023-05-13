Karnataka Election Results Live: Early trends show Congress taking over BJP as the lead

Karnataka election results live | BJP expects to go beyond 115 seats: Former Karnataka CM and senior BJP leader DV Sadananada Gowda says according to his forecast his party will have an absolute majority in the legislative assemboly, says will go beyond 115-120 seats
Karnataka Election Result: Congress takes over BJP's lead | BJP, which was earlier leading over Congress, is now catching up to it. Trends suggest that Congress is leading in 107 constituencies, with BJP second in 90 constituencies, JD(S) in 25 and 2 in the 'others' category.
Karnataka Election Result | Early trends show HD Kumaraswamy trails in Channapatna seat: Early trends show JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy trailing in the Channapatna constituency. Trends also show BJP maintaining the lead position, as Congress is close behind.
Karnataka Election Result | Ganesh Prasad leads in Gundlupet constituency: Congress candidate Ganesh Prasad has taken the lead in the first round of vote counting in the Gundlupet constituency, News18 Kannada has reported.
Karnataka Election Result | BJP leads in early trends, Congress close behind: According to the early trends, BJP is leading with around 100 constituencies, while Congress is second with 84. JD(S) is leading with 23 and the others category has two seats.
Karnataka Election Result | Karnataka unhappy with BJP says Priyank Kharge: The Congress leader said that there is a strong undercurrent against the saffron party and the people of the state are unhappy wiht its performance. He said he is confident of Congress winning the election.
Karnataka Election Result | Virajpet postal voting round ends: The first round of vote counting has ended at Virajpet and Congress candidate AS Ponnanna has taken the lead in the constituency, News18 Kannada reported.
Karnataka Election Result | JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy says no one has contacted him on coalition yet: JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswam says he was not contacted by either the Congress or the BJP on forming a coalition yet. Read more here.
Karnataka Election LIVE | Early trends show Jagadish Shettar, Siddaramiah and Bommai leading: Early trends by CNN-News18 showed CM Basavaraj Bommai leading in Shiggaon, Congress leader Jagadish Shettar taking the lead in Hubli-Dharwad Central, Congress leader Siddaramiah also leading in Badami.
Karnataka Election Results live updates | Trends suggest BJP leading in 86 constituencies: Trends show BJP leading in 86 constituencies, Congress in 73, JD(S) in 19 and 1 in the 'other' category. If a party crosses the 113 majority mark at the end of vote counting, it can form a government.
Karnataka Election LIVE | Bommai visits temple: Incumbent Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai visits a temple in Hubbali as counting of votes begins
Karnataka Election LIVE | Early trends show BJP leading in 9 seats and Congress in 11: As the counting has begun across 36 centres in 34 districts, early trends show that Congress has taken the lead in 11 seats, where as BJP has in nine seats and JD(S) in one.
Karnataka Election LIVE: Chaos occurs at Chitradurga: Counting of votes just begun at Chitradurga and there is chaos at some centres. According to media reports, the centre at Chitradurga does not have a table to sit on