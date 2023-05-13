English
Karnataka election result 2023 | JD(S) loses Ramanagaram stronghold, leads in mere 22 seats
May 13, 2023

The JD(S) has fielded a total of 209 candidates of which 196 are men and 13 are men.

The Janata Dal (Secular) party has been dealt a significant blow in the 2023 Karnataka election after losing its stronghold seat in Ramnagaram to the Congress. As the grand old party marches toward a majority, poll analysts have predicted that the JD(S)' dream of playing kingmaker might not come true.

Latest data from the Election Commission show the JD(S) leading in 22 seats while the Congress has emerged as the single largest party with a clear majority and a lead in 129 seats. In the 2018 election, JD(S) won 37 seats with a vote share of 6,726,667 votes or 18.36 percent.
Follow LIVE updates on the 2023 Karnataka election results here
