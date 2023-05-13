Karnataka election result 2023 | JD(S) loses Ramanagaram stronghold, leads in mere 22 seats

The JD(S) has fielded a total of 209 candidates of which 196 are men and 13 are men.

The Janata Dal (Secular) party has been dealt a significant blow in the 2023 Karnataka election after losing its stronghold seat in Ramnagaram to the Congress. As the grand old party marches toward a majority, poll analysts have predicted that the JD(S)' dream of playing kingmaker might not come true.