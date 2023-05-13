English
Karnataka Election Result 2023: Congress confident of winning Karnataka, celebration starts at Delhi office | WATCH

By Asmita Pant  May 13, 2023 9:24:23 AM IST (Published)

The counting of votes for the 244 seats is underway, and at present the Congress is leading on 110 seats, followed by BJP leading at 86 seats.

Celebrations have began at the Indian National Congress' office in Delhi even before the announcement of the Karnataka election results. The counting of votes for the 244 seats is underway, and at present the Congress is leading on 110 seats, followed by BJP leading at 86 seats.

The celebrations started earlier in the day, even before the first trends were out. Several exit polls had predicted that the Congress is likely to return to power, while a few predict the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, to have an edge in the neck-to-neck fight with the Congress. Some have predicted a hung Assembly in the southern state.
In an interaction with CNN-News18, Congress Priyank Kharge said that the there is a strong undercurrent against the BJP. "I'm sure we will cross 120 mark."
X