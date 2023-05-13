Karnataka Election Result 2023 | From Bommai to DK Shivakumar — How are key leaders performing

Karnataka Election Results LIVE | Key leaders include Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar and former CM Siddaramaiah. Here's a look at how all the key leaders are faring in the Karnataka assembly elections:
Basavraj Bommai: Won from the Shiggaon constituency fighting against Congress'
HD Kumaraswamy: Leading from Channapatna assembly constituency after early trends showed him trailing. He is contesting against BJP's CP Yogeshwara
DK Shivakumar: Won from Kanakapura assembly constituency. He contested against R Ashok
Siddaramaiah: Leading from Varuna assembly constituency. He is a former Karnataka Chief Minister and contesting against BJP minister V Somnna
Laxaman Savadi: Leading from Athani assembly constituency, contesting against Mahesh Iranagouda Kumathalli. He joined Congress after quitting BJP
Jagadish Shettar: Trailing from Hubli-Dharwad-Central assembly constituency. He joined Congress recently after quitting the BJP. He contesting against BJP's Mahesh Tenginakai
Vijendra Yediyurappa: Leading from Shikaripura assembly constituency. He is the son of key BJP Lingayat leader BS Yediyurappa
Priyank Kharge: Won from Chittapur assembly constituency. He is a Congress leader and son of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.
Preetham J Gowda: Trailing from Hassan, a JD(S) stronghold. He is contesting against BJP's HB Mallaiah
B Sreeramulu: Trailing from Bellary assembly constituency. He is a BJP leader and contesting against B Nagendra of Congress.
Jarkihol Ramesh: Leading from Gokak assembly constituency. He is contesting against Kadadi Mahantesh Kallappa of Congress
CT Ravi: Trailing from Chickamagalur assembly constituency. He is contesting against Congress's HD Thammaiah. He is the national general secretary of the BJP
Nikhil Kumaraswamy: Lost in Ramanagara assembly constituency by 3,011 votes against H A Iqbal Hussain of the Congress. He is a JDS leader and son on of HD Kumaraswamy.
First Published: May 13, 2023 9:45 AM IST
