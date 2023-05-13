Karnataka Election Result 2023 | From Bommai to DK Shivakumar — How are key leaders performing

Karnataka Election Results LIVE | Key leaders include Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar and former CM Siddaramaiah. Here's a look at how all the key leaders are faring in the Karnataka assembly elections:

The Karnataka elections results are set to be declared on Saturday. The counting of votes began at 8 am on Saturday. Key leaders include Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar, former CM Siddaramaiah, ex-BJP and now Congress leaders Jagadish Shettar and Laxaman Savadi. Here's a look at how all the key leaders are faring in the Karnataka assembly elections:

Basavraj Bommai: Won from the Shiggaon constituency fighting against Congress'

HD Kumaraswamy: Leading from Channapatna assembly constituency after early trends showed him trailing. He is contesting against BJP's CP Yogeshwara

DK Shivakumar: Won from Kanakapura assembly constituency. He contested against R Ashok

Siddaramaiah: Leading from Varuna assembly constituency . He is a former Karnataka Chief Minister and contesting against BJP minister V Somnna

Laxaman Savadi: Leading from Athani assembly constituency , contesting against Mahesh Iranagouda Kumathalli. He joined Congress after quitting BJP

Jagadish Shettar: Trailing from Hubli-Dharwad-Central assembly constituency . He joined Congress recently after quitting the BJP. He contesting against BJP's Mahesh Tenginakai

Vijendra Yediyurappa: Leading from Shikaripura assembly constituency . He is the son of key BJP Lingayat leader BS Yediyurappa

Priyank Kharge: Won from Chittapur assembly constituency . He is a Congress leader and son of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

Preetham J Gowda: Trailing from Hassan, a JD(S) stronghold. He is contesting against BJP's HB Mallaiah

B Sreeramulu: Trailing from Bellary assembly constituency . He is a BJP leader and contesting against B Nagendra of Congress.

Jarkihol Ramesh: Leading from Gokak assembly constituency . He is contesting against Kadadi Mahantesh Kallappa of Congress

CT Ravi: Trailing from Chickamagalur assembly constituency . He is contesting against Congress's HD Thammaiah. He is the national general secretary of the BJP

Nikhil Kumaraswamy: Lost in Ramanagara assembly constituency by 3,011 votes against H A Iqbal Hussain of the Congress. He is a JDS leader and son on of HD Kumaraswamy.