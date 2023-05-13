English
Karnataka Election Result 2023 | From Bommai to DK Shivakumar — How are key leaders performing
By Akriti Anand  May 13, 2023 11:41:30 AM IST (Updated)

Karnataka Election Results LIVE | Key leaders include Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar and former CM Siddaramaiah. Here's a look at how all the key leaders are faring in the Karnataka assembly elections:

The Karnataka elections results are set to be declared on Saturday. The counting of votes began at 8 am on Saturday. Key leaders include Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar, former CM Siddaramaiah, ex-BJP and now Congress leaders Jagadish Shettar and Laxaman Savadi. Here's a look at how all the key leaders are faring in the Karnataka assembly elections:
