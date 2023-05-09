PM Modi lays out vision for Karnataka ahead of polling day — 'Want Karnataka to be the Number 1 state'

Karnataka election 2023 | Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is working to ensure "ease of doing business" and "ease of living", while focusing on the welfare of farmers', women and the youth in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a speech ahead of the voting in the Karnataka Assembly election 2023 and urged people to vote as responsible citizens on May 10 with an aim to make Karnataka the "Number 1" state in the country. He said Karnataka has to achieve the target of $1 trillion economy so that India bags a spot in world's top three economies.

"India is the fifth-largest economy. Our next aim is to reach the top three. This is possible only when the economy of Karnataka increases rapidly. For this, Karnataka has to achieve the target of $1 trillion," PM Modi said in a video message on Tuesday.

The prime minister added that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is working to ensure "ease of doing business" and "ease of living", while focusing on the welfare of farmers', women and the youth in the state.

"Beej se baazar tak (From seeds to market), the BJP is working to ensure farmers' convenience," the PM said, adding that the BJP aims to make Karnataka Number one among farmers with the introduction of technologies such as ethanol blending, nano-urea and drones.

"In Karnataka, the decisions (and projects) taken regarding the issue of connectivity, ease of living and and ease of doing business, will help the state to become No 1 in India," PM Modi said.

He concluded his address by saying: "The dream of every Kannadiga is my own dream. Your resolution is my resolution. We want Karnataka to be number one in investment, industries, education and employment. For making Karnataka number one, I request you all to cast your vote as responsible citizens."

The prime minister's address came a day ahead of the voting the Karnataka elections 2023. The polling will held on Wednesday, while the counting of votes will take place on May 13, Saturday. The campaigning for the elections ended on a high note on Saturday as the stakes remain high for the BJP, the Congress and the JD(S). A party needs 113 of the total 224 assembly seats to win elections in Karnataka.