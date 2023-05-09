PM Modi lays out vision for Karnataka ahead of polling day — 'Want Karnataka to be the Number 1 state'

Karnataka election 2023 | Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is working to ensure "ease of doing business" and "ease of living", while focusing on the welfare of farmers', women and the youth in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a speech ahead of the voting in the Karnataka Assembly election 2023 and urged people to vote as responsible citizens on May 10 with an aim to make Karnataka the "Number 1" state in the country. He said Karnataka has to achieve the target of $1 trillion economy so that India bags a spot in world's top three economies.

"India is the fifth-largest economy. Our next aim is to reach the top three. This is possible only when the economy of Karnataka increases rapidly. For this, Karnataka has to achieve the target of $1 trillion," PM Modi said in a video message on Tuesday.

The prime minister added that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is working to ensure "ease of doing business" and "ease of living", while focusing on the welfare of farmers', women and the youth in the state.