Over 3,600 candidates file for Karnataka election, BJP and Congress lead with highest nominations

In Dakshina Kannada district, a total of 82 candidates filed nominations for the eight constituencies in the coastal district from April 13 to April 20.

Over 3,600 candidates have filed a total of 5,102 nominations for the upcoming Assembly polls in Karnataka, with the documents set to be scrutinized on Friday, election officials said. The BJP and Congress party have the highest number of nominations, the process of which began on April 13 when the election notification was issued.

Of the total nominations, 4,710 were filed by male candidates and 391 were by female candidates. One nomination has been filed by an "other gender" candidate.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has 707 nominations, Congress has 651, Janata Dal (Secular) (JD(S)) has 455 and the rest are from other smaller parties and Independents.

On Thursday, the sixth and last day for filing the papers, 1,934 nominations were filed by 1,691 candidates, including several prominent leaders.

In a surprise move just hours before the deadline for filing nominations, Congress MP from Bangalore Rural D K Suresh entered the fray from the Kanakapura segment, from where his elder brother and state Congress chief D K Shivakumar is the party's candidate.

According to several Congress functionaries, Suresh has filed his papers as a "backup plan" in the event of the nomination of Shivakumar getting rejected.

Over 8 candidates file nominations in eight Dakshin Kannada constituencies

In Dakshina Kannada district, a total of 82 candidates filed nominations for the eight constituencies in the coastal district from April 13 to April 20. On the last day of the nomination process, 35 candidates filed their nominations for the eight Assembly constituencies.

Former Congress ministers B Ramanath Rai and U T Khader, BJP's nominee from Puttur Asha Thimmappa Gowda and B A Mohiuddin Bava were among the candidates who filed their nominations on the last day on Thursday.

Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) candidate from Puttur, Ismail Shafi, an accused in the murder of BJP youth wing leader Praveen Nettaru, also filed his nomination on the last day through his proposer and agent Abdul Rahman.

Voting for the Karnataka election 2023 will take place on May 10, and results would be declared on May 13. The scrutiny of nominations will be held on Friday, and candidates can withdraw their nominations till Monday.

With agency inputs.