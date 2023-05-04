Ramakka has recently registered her political outfit, Desh Prem Party, with the Election Commission of India. She hopes to improve the conditions of transgender people, who are often subjected to social discrimination.

Ramakka, a 56-year-old transgender woman contesting the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023, has filed her nomination from the Kampli Assembly constituency as a Desh Prem Party candidate. She is the lone transgender among all the candidates.

Born in a poor family in a village in Ballari district, Ramakka transformed into a girl at 14 and started serving Huligemma, a local deity at the temple in Munirabad town of Koppal district. She then changed her name from Ramaswami to Ramakka.

Ramakka said that no government has done anything for the transgender community, and she hopes to bring change to their lives through politics. “All my life, I have been begging like many other transgenders,” she told The Indian Express. She believes politics is the right platform to bring change in the lives of people.

Ramakka has recently registered her party, Desh Prem Party, with the Election Commission of India. She declared her assets worth Rs 6.7 lakh, including Rs 30,000 in cash and gold ornaments.

Ramakka, in an interview with The Times of India, expressed her concerns about the welfare of the transgender community in the state. She pointed out that there is no specific scheme for the welfare of the community and they are facing numerous problems.

“Most transgenders have to resort to begging to eke out their livelihood. They are living in very pathetic conditions and must be brought to the mainstream by empowering them,” she told TOI.

Ramakka also mentioned that she is receiving support from her community and is hopeful that her political foray will bring about change for the transgender community.

Ramakka hopes to improve the conditions of transgender people, who are often subjected to social discrimination. According to her, 25 transgender persons are campaigning in the Kampli Assembly constituency for her, the Indian Express report added.

She has expressed her desire to educate the transgender community. Ramakka, who has spent her life begging and performing the Jogathi folk dance form, hopes to bring transgenders to the mainstream by empowering them.

During the previous Karnataka Assembly elections held in 2018, J N Ganesh from Congress won this seat, which was reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs), by defeating T H Suresh Babu from the BJP.

The polling for 224 Assembly seats in Karnataka will be held on May 10 and the results will be announced on May 13.