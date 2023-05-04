3 Min(s) Read
Ramakka has recently registered her political outfit, Desh Prem Party, with the Election Commission of India. She hopes to improve the conditions of transgender people, who are often subjected to social discrimination.
Ramakka, a 56-year-old transgender woman contesting the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023, has filed her nomination from the Kampli Assembly constituency as a Desh Prem Party candidate. She is the lone transgender among all the candidates.
Born in a poor family in a village in Ballari district, Ramakka transformed into a girl at 14 and started serving Huligemma, a local deity at the temple in Munirabad town of Koppal district. She then changed her name from Ramaswami to Ramakka.
Ramakka said that no government has done anything for the transgender community, and she hopes to bring change to their lives through politics. “All my life, I have been begging like many other transgenders,” she told The Indian Express. She believes politics is the right platform to bring change in the lives of people.