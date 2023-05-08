Karnataka election 2023 | Report claimed that that girls in many villages of Karnataka's Old Mysore region are not ready to marry young farmers.

Marriage, once considered a sacred tradition rooted in vows and commitments, has now unexpectedly become a political promise in the state of Karnataka. With the impending elections in just two days, the state has witnessed intense campaigning, focusing on critical issues such as corruption, employment, and inequality. However, amidst these discussions, some candidates have made pledges to address the "bride crisis" in specific areas of the state.

According to a report by News 18 Kannada, independent candidates running for the Arabhavi and Gokak assembly constituencies in the Belgaum district have vowed to organize "matrimonial meets" and assist unmarried individuals in finding suitable partners. Guruputra Kempanna Kullur, a candidate from Arabavi, and Pundaleeka Kullur, contesting for the Gokak seat, have included this promise in their respective manifestos.

The news of these two Independent candidates promising marriage to the youth went viral, some others demanded "similar assurances should be given in our constituencies too", a local report said.

Not just these Independent candidates, but the Janata Dal (Secular), a key political party in Karnataka, has too made a bizarre-yet-unique promise in the upcoming polls. Former Chief Minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy had in April this year announced that his party would come up with a scheme to give Rs 2 lakh to women who marry sons of farmers.

"I received a petition that girls are not ready to get married to farmers' sons. To encourage the marriage of farmers' children the government should give Rs 2 lakh to the girls. This is one of the programs which will be introduced to protect the self-respect of our boys," Kumaraswamy was quoted by Business Today as saying. He was speaking at a 'Pancharathna' rally in Kolar.

The marriage story

A Mathrubhumi News report said that girls in many villages are not ready to marry young farmers. It added that even the parents are not interested in marrying their daughters to families of farmers. "Even the match-makers will give up if one told them that the man is a farmer by profession," the report said.

It quoted villagers as saying that there are over 200 unmarried men in each village of the Old Mysore region. "Girls in the regions want to tie the knot with government employees who have fixed incomes," a man from the Doddi region was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, KM Shivaprasad, who organised a "bachelor's march" in February this year, said the parents of the girls who live in Maddur feel that a farmer’s income may not be consistent. "The families feel that marrying their daughters to men from the city, where they may be working in the private or government sector, will secure their future," he was quoted by News 18 as saying.

To address this unique crisis, the JD(S) has come up with a promise in their manifesto for the upcoming Karnataka election. The party is said to have a stronghold in the Vokkaliga-dominated old Mysore region, where "men remain unmarried in their 30s".

The bachelors’ march

Earlier this year, Mandya, which falls under the old Mysore region and has traditionally been the bastion of the JD(S), saw a 'Brahmacharigala Padayatra’ (bachelors’ march). Over 200 unmarried men had reportedly registered to participate in it.

The group of men had marched 120km (74.5 miles) to visit a temple so they could pray to find wives, the BBC reported. According to it, most of the men who joined the march — which started out with 30 participants and ended with 60 — were farmers from Karnataka's Mandya district.

The organiser of the padayatra, KM Shivaprasad, had told News18, "We started getting applications from single men from neighbouring Mandya, Mysuru, Shivamogga and Chamrajanagara. We have received over 300 applications, but around 210 have confirmed participation in this padayatra."

Some men took up the arduous walk to find 'mental peace'. "It’s not just marriage, some men are seeking good fortune and a good harvest, while there are others who are seeking God’s help to resolve personal troubles," the organiser added. Shivaprasad and his friends, all of whom are above the age of 30, had decided to go to seek the blessings of Mahadeshwara in an ancient sacred temple.

Sex-ratio in Karnataka

The sex ratio in Karnataka is currently at 973 women per 1000 men - "which is below national average of 940 as per latest census," a report said. An activist cited sex-selective abortions as one of the reasons behind the skewed sex ratio in few Karnataka regions.

"...even after the pre-natal sex determination test was banned , sex-selective abortions continued to take place in these areas," the BBC quoted Nagrevakka, a local activist, as saying in March this year. "Even now, in the neighbouring play school for children, you will find there are 20 girls to 80 boys," she added.

According to the last available Census figures, Mandya's sex ratio worsened to 960 females to 1,000 males in 2011, from 971:1,000 in 2001.

Karnataka Election 2023

The tenure of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on May 24, 2023. The voting for the 224 assembly seats will take place on May 10, while results will be declared on May 13. It is likely to be a tight contest between the BJP, the Congress and the JD(S). A party will need to cross the 115-mark to form government in the state.