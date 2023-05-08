Karnataka election 2023 | Report claimed that that girls in many villages of Karnataka's Old Mysore region are not ready to marry young farmers.

Marriage, once considered a sacred tradition rooted in vows and commitments, has now unexpectedly become a political promise in the state of Karnataka. With the impending elections in just two days, the state has witnessed intense campaigning, focusing on critical issues such as corruption, employment, and inequality. However, amidst these discussions, some candidates have made pledges to address the "bride crisis" in specific areas of the state.

According to a report by News 18 Kannada, independent candidates running for the Arabhavi and Gokak assembly constituencies in the Belgaum district have vowed to organize "matrimonial meets" and assist unmarried individuals in finding suitable partners. Guruputra Kempanna Kullur, a candidate from Arabavi, and Pundaleeka Kullur, contesting for the Gokak seat, have included this promise in their respective manifestos.