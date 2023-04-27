Karnataka election LIVE: 'If you wish to win at booth levels...' — PM Modi's advice to BJP workers

Karnataka election LIVE | PM Modi: "We have brought radical changes in scale, speed, thinking and approach in every area of governance"
Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala, Dr Parmeshwar and DK Shivakumar file police complaint in Bengaluru's High Grounds police station against Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah and organisers of BJP rally for allegedly making "provocative statements, promoting enmity and hatred and maligning opposition."
PM Modi said: "The biggest difference between BJP and other parties is the approach. The agenda of our opponents is to grab power. Our agenda in the coming 25 years is to develop the country, free it from poverty and harness the potential of the youth at the forefront."
PM Modi, who interacted with Karnataka BJP workers on Thursday, said: "I will visit Karnataka in a couple of days to receive the blessings of the people of the state. BJP leaders who have campaigned in the state have said that they received a lot of affection from the people there. This shows people's confidence in BJP."
PM Modi said: "If you wish to win at the booth levels, ensure forming a strong group comprising 10 women and 10 men. Proceed, strategise, keep each important record about govt's initiatives especially pertaining to welfare of poor, women, youth, Dalits, to name a few. Make sure you're abreast with all the information and data. When this information penetrates into homes, it will make impact, it will help them to analyse and know why to choose BJP. This way, we will serve the people and the nation in a true manner."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to virtually interact with 50 lakh BJP workers in Karnataka on Thursday. It is likely to build a tempo for the Prime Minister’s visit to the poll-bound state. Party workers from 58,112 booths are likely to join the meet. The focus of PM would be to encourage the party workers. The Karnataka BJP said the meeting with PM will be important as the party wants to ensure that the double-engine government returns to power in the state.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi, will address a rally in Mangaluru. Rahul's visit came a day after Priyanka Gandhi addressed a gathering in Karnataka's Sringeri.