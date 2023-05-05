Karnataka Election LIVE updates | PM Modi to campaign in Tumkur today, Amit Shah's programme cancelled

Karnataka election LIVE | Congress chief Kharge's campaign today
Congress President Kharge is scheduled to attend public meetings in Afjalpur, Yedrami, Gulbarga South and Gulbarga North.
Karnataka election | Unaccounted cash worth Rs 4 crore seized from house andcar in Zion Hills
According to ANI, Rs 4,04,94,500 unaccounted cash seized from a house and a car in Zion Hills by KGF Police under the direct supervision of SP Dr Dharani Devi. The money was kept allegedly for distribution among voters.
Karnataka election LIVE updates: What happened yesterday?
The Bajrang Dal held a protest on Thursday in front of the Gujarat Congress headquarters against the party's Karnataka manifesto promising a ban on the outfit if it came to power in the southern state. Around 30 Bajrang Dal workers assembled in front of Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan in Paldi area of the city and burnt an effigy having images of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi.
Now, with the BJP focusing on the Bajrang Dal ban issue by turning it into a poll plank, the Congress is banking on its five "guarantees" for a victory in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections. Sources told PTI that the Congress has got a survey conducted after the release of its manifesto, in which it has promised to clamp a ban on the Bajrang Dal, if voted to power in the southern state.
"Only 7 percent voters in Karnataka are aware of the issue. Of them, less than 10 percent think it is an election issue," one of the sources said. "Only in four seats in coastal Karnataka, the survey showed that there might be a loss of 1,000-1,500 votes due to this issue. The candidates there have been informed to work harder," a senior party leader said.
Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she would be happy if BJP’s “downfall” starts with the Karnataka Assembly polls. Banerjee, during an address at TMC's mass outreach campaign, also accused the saffron party of maligning the Hindu religion for its own interests.
Congress leader P Chidambaram attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his Karnataka elections campaign pitch stressing on stable governments, alleging that the BJP-led dispensations in the state after the 2018 polls were born out of "deceit, horse-trading and money power".
Check out other top highlights here
(With inputs from PTI)