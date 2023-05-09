Karnataka Election Live | Stage set for voting tomorrow, BJP and Congress get EC notices

About Karnataka election's voting time, counting day
The voting to the Karnataka Assembly election 2023 will be held on Wednesday, May 10. The voting will begin at 7 am to 6 pm. Meanwhile, the counting of votes will take place on May 13.
Karnataka election LIVE | Goa announces paid holiday on Karnataka election day
The BJP government in Goa has declared May 10 as paid holiday, which will also cover private establishments and industrial workers, in view of voting for Assembly polls scheduled in neighbouring Karnataka on that day. However, this decision of the Pramod Sawant government has not gone down well with Opposition parties and industry bodies. Goa State Industries Association said they may have to take legal recourse against the holiday. (With PTI inputs)
Karnataka election LIVE | How JD(S) campaigned for the upcoming polls
The JD(S) led by former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda was seen putting all its might into campaigning, wanting to emerge as "king" and not "Kingmaker", hoping to get the required numbers to form a government on its own. The party ran a highly localised campaign, anchored solely by its leader HD Kumaraswamy, with party patriarch Deve Gowda too joining in later despite his advanced age and related ailments.
Kumaraswamy, by-and-large, focused his campaign on a five-fold programme called ‘Pancharatna’ that the JD(S) plans to implement on coming to power. It includes quality education, health care, housing, farmer welfare and employment.
Karnataka election 2023 | Stage set for the voting tomorrow
The stage is now set for the voting in the Karnataka Assembly elections as the curtains came down on the high-decibel campaigning for the polls on Monday evening. Leaders of the major political parties in contention -- the BJP, Congress and JD(S) -- made several promises to woo voters.
According to the Mint, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held 19 public meetings and six roadshows in Karnataka, while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi campaigned for 12 days. Both the Congress and the BJP have exuded confidence that they will come to power. Meanwhile, both the parties have also received notices from the poll body.
The EC sent a letter to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge after the BJP complaint regarding a tweet that appeared on the official Twitter handle of the Indian National Congress on May 6. Also, the poll body has issued a notice to the BJP for a newspaper advertisement published on Monday.