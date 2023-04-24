Karnataka election LIVE Updates: CPI extends support to Congress, Amit Shah in Hassan today

Karnataka election 2023 LIVE | Rahul Gandhi visits poll-bound state, says BJP will only get 40 seats
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday visited Karnataka, where he held a roadshow in Vijayapura and attended a Basava Jayanti celebration in Bagalkote.
He forecasted that the Congress party would get 150 seats out of the 224-seat Karnataka Assembly in the coming elections, while the BJP will only get 40 seats. Read more here.
Karnataka election 2023 | BJP did the right thing by bringing new faces, Yediyurappa says
Amid rebellion in the Karnataka unit of the BJP, BS Yediyurappa's son and candidate from Shikaripur BY Vijayendra, said "Differences are bound to happen". He also backed the BJP high command's decision to bring in new faces in the upcoming polls. Read more here.
Elections 2023 LIVE | Ahead of the Karnataka elections, the Income Tax department on Monday conducted raids at two residential premises of former Congress leader Gangadhar Gowda and an educational institution in Belthangady of Dakshina Kannada.
Karnataka election 2023 LIVE | Star campaigner Priyanka Gandhi to campaign for Congress in poll-bound Karnataka starting tomorrow. She will be there April 25-26.
Karnataka election LIVE | Amit Shah to continue BJP's poll campaign in Hassan; Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Hangal
Karnataka election LIVE Updates: CPI extends support to Congress
The Communist Party of India (CPI) announced its support to the Congress in the upcoming Karnataka election, Firstpost reported. The party has fielded seven candidates of its own. However, in a statement in Sunday, the CPI said it will support the Congress in the rest of the constituencies in the interest of "safeguarding the democratic and constitutional values". According to the Hindu, the CPI will extend support to the Congress in 215 seats in the Karnataka assembly polls scheduled on May 10.