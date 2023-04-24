Karnataka election LIVE Updates: CPI extends support to Congress, Amit Shah in Hassan today

Summary
Karnataka election LIVE | Amit Shah to continue BJP's poll campaign in Hassan; Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Hangal
Karnataka election LIVE Updates: CPI extends support to Congress
The Communist Party of India (CPI) announced its support to the Congress in the upcoming Karnataka election, Firstpost reported. The party has fielded seven candidates of its own. However, in a statement in Sunday, the CPI said it will support the Congress in the rest of the constituencies in the interest of "safeguarding the democratic and constitutional values". According to the Hindu, the CPI will extend support to the Congress in 215 seats in the Karnataka assembly polls scheduled on May 10.